Virus quarantine must be taken seriously

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Health officials say quarantining means not leaving home and getting friends and family to help. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Virus quarantine must be taken seriously

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

July 20, 2020

2020-07-20 17:02:01

People who have been in contact with growing clusters of coronavirus cases across NSW or Victoria have been warned they must take quarantining seriously.

There were 275 new infections recorded in Victoria on Monday and another 20 in NSW.

Most of the NSW cases were linked to three growing clusters – the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, the Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park, and the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.

Hundreds of people who visited these locations are now being told to get tested for coronavirus and self-isolate at home.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth said the direction must be taken seriously.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re in NSW, whether you’re in Victoria, whether you’re in hotel or home quarantine elsewhere in the country: it is absolutely critical that if a public health official has asked you to isolate that you strictly do so,” he told reporters.

“Strictly means that you can’t go out.

“You need your friends or family to help you out for those two weeks … to enable you not to have to go out into the community.”

Similarly, people who had been to one of the hotspots and heard in the media they should self-isolate must do so, even if health authorities were yet to get in touch.

Even if a COVID-19 test early in the 14-day quarantine period returned a negative result, people must wait out the full two weeks, Dr Coatsworth said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejikilian has told residents to limit non-essential travel, avoid crowds and wear a face mask if they cannot guarantee other people will respect social distancing.

Health officials advise avoiding public transport if possible but say people should wear masks if they can’t travel to work any other way.

Mandatory mask-wearing comes into effect for people in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire from Thursday.

The Victorian government has ordered 1.37 million reusable masks to give out to teachers and students, on top of 1.2 million single-use masks.

The federal government is providing another million masks for Victorian workers in aged care and disability centres.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said mask production had been ramped up to meet demand and urged people to be patient during the initial rush of buying.

Latest news

politics

Lower, targeted support as virus continues

As parts of Australia open up faster than others amid the pandemic, the Morrison government is revamping its JobKeeper and JobSeeker economic supports.

politics

Wage subsidies set to become tiered system

Federal government support during the coronavirus will be changed to better target wage subsidies after September, rather than a flat $1500 a fortnight.

politics

Virus quarantine must be taken seriously

Health officials say people who have been told to self-isolate because they've been in contact with a coronavirus hotspot need to get family or friends to help.

health

Vic records 275 virus cases, schools close

Victoria has recorded 275 new coronavirus cases and a woman in her 80s has died, bringing the national death toll since the pandemic began to 123.

disease

NSW might follow Victoria on face masks

NSW authorities are attempting to trace a growing coronavirus outbreak on the south coast as Melburnians prepare to wear face masks to curb transmission.

news

politics

Lower, targeted support as virus continues

As parts of Australia open up faster than others amid the pandemic, the Morrison government is revamping its JobKeeper and JobSeeker economic supports.

sport

Australian rules football

Saints coach fears for AFL ball hunters

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten says a freshly hot interpretation of holding the ball could change the fabric of the AFL.

world

virus diseases

Indigenous at risk from coronavirus: WHO

The coronavirus pandemic poses a particular risk to indigenous communities around the world, the World Health Organisation says.