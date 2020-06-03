Discover Australian Associated Press

The coronavirus has rebounded around the South Korean capital Seoul, prompting tighter measures. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Virus rebounds around South Korean capital

By AAP

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 14:00:52

District authorities around the South Korean capital have moved to curb large gatherings and officials have urged churchgoers and some health care workers to avoid crowds as the number of new coronavirus once again increased.

The densely populated Seoul metropolitan area was home to all but one of the 38 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.

Hundreds of recent cases have been linked to workplaces, including call centres and a massive warehouse operated by local e-commerce giant Coupang, which officials say failed to properly enforce preventive measures and distance between workers.

At least two dozen cases have been linked to churches near Seoul.

Incheon, a port city west of Seoul, banned gatherings at some 4200 churches and other religious facilities.

Gyeonggi province, which surrounds the capital, issued an administrative order to shut down warehouses, funeral homes and wedding halls.

Health Minister Park Neunghoo pleaded with churchgoers and employees of hospitals and nursing homes to avoid unnecessary gatherings to reduce infection risks for senior citizens and others who are medically vulnerable.

He also called for school officials to double-check their preventive measures as the country proceeds with a phased reopening of schools.

Nearly 1.8 million children – high school freshmen, middle-school juniors and third – and fourth-grade elementary school students – are expected to return to school on Wednesday.

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club's non-contact training session.

Franklin weighs into race debate

Lance Franklin has drawn attention to the high level of Aboriginal incarceration in Australia.

Taylor takes over as Aust head swim coach

Rohan Taylor has taken over as Australian swimming's head coach for the Tokyo Olympics after Jacco Verhaeren announced he will leave in September.

Lions' duo inducted in AFL Hall of Fame

Brisbane triple-premiership heroes Jonathan Brown and Simon Black have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

Rooster Radley the victor at NRL Judiciary

Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley has escaped a one-match ban after successfully challenging a grade-one dangerous throw charge at the NRL judiciary.

Willow's stepmum in court on murder charge

A Brisbane woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of her four-year-old stepdaughter Willow Dunn.

Clashes with NY police in latest protests

Curfews and threats of calling in the military have failed to hold back tens of thousands of people protesting over police brutality against black Americans.