Virus renews animal slaughter concerns

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
There is frustration on Chinese social media some people's taste for wild animals endangers others. Image by AP PHOTO

Environment

Virus renews animal slaughter concerns

By SAM McNEIL and CANDICE CHOI

February 15, 2020

2020-02-15 18:22:42

China cracked down on the sale of exotic species after an outbreak of a new virus in 2002 was linked to markets selling live animals. The germ turned out to be a coronavirus that caused SARS.

The ban was later lifted, and the animals reappeared. 

Now another coronavirus is spreading through China, so far killing 1,380 people and sickening more than 64,000 – far more than SARS.

The suspected origin? The same type of market.

With more than 60 million people under lockdown in more than a dozen Chinese cities, the new outbreak is prompting calls to permanently ban the sale of wildlife, which many say is being fuelled by a limited group of wealthy people who consider the animals delicacies. 

The spreading illness also serves as a grim reminder that how animals are handled anywhere can endanger people everywhere.

“There’s a vast number of viruses in the animal world that have not spread to humans, and have the potential to do so,” said Robert Webster, an expert on influenza viruses at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

SARS and the current outbreak of COVID-19 are not the only diseases in people traced back to animals. 

The killing and sale of what is known as bushmeat in Africa is thought to be a source for Ebola. 

Bird flu likely came from chickens at a market in Hong Kong in 1997. Measles is believed to have evolved from a virus that infected cattle.

Scientists have not yet determined exactly how the new coronavirus first infected people. Evidence suggests it originated in bats, which infected another animal that spread it to people at a market in the southeastern city of Wuhan. 

The now-shuttered Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market advertised dozens of species such as giant salamanders, baby crocodiles and raccoon dogs that were often referred to as wildlife, even when they were farmed.

Of the 33 samples from the Wuhan market that tested positive for the coronavirus, officials say 31 were from the area where wildlife booths were concentrated. 

Compared with long domesticated livestock like chickens and pigs, researchers say less is known about the viruses that circulate in wild animals.

The Wuhan market was also like many other “wet markets” in Asia and elsewhere, where animals are tied up or stacked in cages. 

The animals are often killed on site to ensure freshness. The messy mix raises the odds that a new virus will jump to people handling the animals and start to spread, experts say.

“You’ve got live animals, so there’s feces everywhere. There’s blood because of people chopping them up,” said Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance.

And more frequent global travel and trade means there’s greater risk for outbreaks to spread.

China’s taste for wildlife is relatively new, prompted by the country’s economic growth, said Peter Li at the University of Houston. 

But with the outbreak upending lives across the country, many on Chinese social media are expressing frustration that rich people’s appetite for wild animals is again endangering everyone else.

There are signs the Chinese government may make more lasting changes to how exotic species are raised and sold. 

This month, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said the country should “resolutely outlaw and harshly crack down” on the illegal wildlife trade because of the public health risks it poses.

In the eastern province of Anhui, officials sealed farms breeding species like badgers and bamboo rats. In the port city of Tianjin, authorities cracked down on the sale of wildlife.

Jinfeng Zhou of environmental group China Biodiversity, Conservation and Green Development Foundation, points to a Wuhan market advertisement listing 72 species – including peacocks and bullfrogs – as proof that the trade is too lucrative to be stopped by anything less than a total ban on all wildlife. 

Others disagree, arguing that banning the wildlife trade is not a realistic way to reduce risk, especially in poorer regions of the world where it can be an important food source. 

They say improved monitoring, regulation or public education may better control the problem. 

Even if China successfully regulates or bans it, the wildlife trade is likely to continue elsewhere. 

Recent visits to wet markets in the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia and in the coastal city of Doula in Cameroon revealed similar conditions to wet markets in China. 

Vendors were slaughtering and grilling bats, dogs, rats, crocodiles and snakes, and sanitary measures were scant.

Ongoing destruction of species’ habitats will likely bring people into closer contact with animals and their viruses, said Raina Plowright, a University of Montana researcher.

Latest sport

golf

Korean star Park leads at Australian Open

South Korean golfer Inbee Park holds a three-shot lead after the third round of the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

rugby league

Knights, Titans undefeated at NRL Nines

Newcastle and Gold Coast have made a statement for their new coaches by remaining undefeated through the preliminary rounds of the NRL Nines in Perth.

cricket

Aussies rue missed Brisbane chance

Australia's schedule has been a busy one ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup but that doesn't mean Saturday's washed-out warm up in Brisbane was celebrated.

golf

Hot Scott chasing Kuchar at Riviera

Adam Scott posted a hot 64 at Riviera to sit three shots off the pace after the second round at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.

golf

World league a concern for PGA Tour: Scott

Australia's Adam Scott says the US PGA Tour "should be concerned" by a proposed rival world golf tour.

news

weather

Thunderstorm activity expected in NSW

The Bureau of Meteorology says an inland trough and humid air mass will lead to thunderstorms across NSW through the weekend.

sport

golf

Korean star Park leads at Australian Open

South Korean golfer Inbee Park holds a three-shot lead after the third round of the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

world

arts, culture and entertainment

Weinstein was 'abusive rapist': prosecutor

Film director Harvey Weinstein was an 'abusive rapist' who thought his victims were 'ants he could step on', a prosecutor has told a jury in New York.