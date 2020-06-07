Virus reproduction up in parts of England

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Lockdown in England has been eased more quickly than in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Virus reproduction up in parts of England

By AAP

June 7, 2020

2020-06-07 05:08:48

The reproduction number of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom remains between 0.7 and 0.9, government scientists say, but has increased in parts of England after lockdown restrictions were eased.

Although the R number for the UK as a whole reflects the same rate of transmission as given last week, in England alone it is slightly higher – estimated to be between 0.7 and 1.

That could mean problems ahead for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he bids to re-open the economy in phases while avoiding a second peak of infections.

Lockdown in England has been eased more quickly than Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, where powers over measures are devolved.

“Our estimates show that the regional R numbers have increased although they remain below 1 for most of England – this is to be expected as we gradually move out of lockdown,” said Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director of the Public Health England (PHE) agency.

The reproduction, or R, number, measures the average number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to.

An R number above 1 can lead very rapidly to exponential growth.

A joint model produced by PHE and Cambridge University said the R number was believed to be below 1 in every region of England with the exception of the North West and the South West.

“There is a challenge in the North West of England that we need to address, and to a lesser degree in the South West,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said at a daily news conference.

“In the South West, the overall incidence of the disease is lower, but the R, as in the rate of change of that, is a little bit higher than elsewhere in the UK.”

The UK’s death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 40,261, the health ministry said, up 357 from the previous day.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL admit Manly were dudded by wrong call

Parramatta have beaten Manly 19-16 in a controversial match at Bankwest Stadium, with the Sea Eagles wrongly denied a last-minute try by a forward pass call.

golf

Scott, Woods miss star-studded PGA return

The PGA Tour will continue at Fort Worth next week after the coronavirus shutdown, but Tiger Woods will not be there.

rugby league

Munster stars as Melbourne trump Souths

Cameron Munster has starred as Melbourne rebounded from their loss to Canberra to chalk up a 22-8 victory over Souths in their NRL clash at AAMI Park.

rugby league

Suspended fine for Lamb's Bulldogs breach

Canterbury have been issued with a $25,000 suspended fine while legend Terry Lamb has tested negative for coronavirus following their protocol breach.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie volunteers pay cut

New Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has voluntarily agreed to a 30 per cent wage cut before starting his job as the code wrestles with the COVID-19 crisis.

news

demonstration

Sydneysiders lead wave of protests in NSW

Demonstrators across NSW have rallied against racism and Aboriginal deaths in custody in spite of public health warnings.

sport

rugby league

NRL admit Manly were dudded by wrong call

Parramatta have beaten Manly 19-16 in a controversial match at Bankwest Stadium, with the Sea Eagles wrongly denied a last-minute try by a forward pass call.

world

demonstration

Thousands take to Washington streets

Washington DC police are preparing for one of the largest rallies the city has ever seen as protests sparked by George Floyd's death enter a 12th day.