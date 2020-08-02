Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Queensland universities will receive $150 million in loans due to the coronavirus pandemic impact. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

disease

Virus rescue package for Qld universities

By AAP

August 2, 2020

2020-08-02 09:47:56

The Queensland government will offer $150 million in loans to the state’s university sector, which has suffered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thousands of people right throughout regional Queensland rely on universities for a job,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Sunday.

“This package will help to keep all our universities open, safeguarding these jobs.”

Universities will be able to apply for loans with five-year repayment terms to support cash flow, retain workers and maintain research projects.

Queensland universities, and universities across the country, have lost revenue during the pandemic after Australia’s borders were shut, restricting the movement of international students.

The Queensland university sector has said it will lose more than $1 billion this year, putting 4000 jobs at risk.

Until the pandemic hit, the international student market in the state was worth $3 billion a year.

Latest news

epidemic and plague

Vic faces likely hard lockdown this week

Victoria's premier has warned 'mystery' coronavirus cases are rising and there is speculation parts of the state could go into a hard lockdown this week.

virus diseases

Queensland records one new virus case

An international traveller in Queensland has tested positive to coronavirus, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Sunday.

disease

Virus rescue package for Qld universities

Universities across Queensland that have been impacted by the downturn prompted by coronavirus will get access to a loans package worth $150 million.

police

Manslaughter charges for Vic police deaths

A 49-year-old Frankston man has been charged with four counts of manslaughter in relation to the freeway crash that killed four Victorian police officers.

politics

Stricter lockdown nears for virus-hit Vic

Australia's coronavirus death toll has surpassed 200 as the Victorian premier admits his state may need stricter lockdown measures.

news

epidemic and plague

Vic faces likely hard lockdown this week

Victoria's premier has warned 'mystery' coronavirus cases are rising and there is speculation parts of the state could go into a hard lockdown this week.

sport

tennis

Kyrgios withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the US Open due to the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

Mexico virus deaths rise; HK cases surge

Mexico has overtaken the UK as the country with the third-highest number of COVID-19-linked deaths as Hong Kong reimposes limits to stem a surge of cases.