Empty chairs at Australian bars and restaurants are set to be filled as virus measures are eased. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

PM urges caution on contact as rules ease

By Matt Coughlan

June 1, 2020

2020-06-01 09:44:15

Coronavirus restrictions are easing across Australia but don’t expect to be shaking hands any time soon.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the more people stuck to physical distancing and good hand hygiene, the sooner other parts of the economy would reopen.

Handshakes and other forms of physical contact remain off the agenda.

“At this stage I couldn’t see that changing for the rest of this year to be honest,” Mr Morrison told 2GB radio on Monday.

“It’s those simple things, the social distancing, the bumping elbows, the washing hands, the downloading the COVIDSafe app. They’re the simple things you can do that actually protect us probably more than anything.”

From midday on Monday, Queenslanders will be able to travel statewide, while pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to seat up to 20 people.

The state’s strict border closure will remain in place.

NSW pubs, beauty salons and museums reopen on Monday and holiday travel within the state will be allowed.

Cafes, restaurants and other gathering spots are preparing to reopen in Victoria with 20-person limits.

Libraries, galleries, museums, amusement parks, places of worship, beauty clinics, nail salons and massage parlours will also be allowed to reopen, albeit with no more than 20 people.

On Monday, venues can have up to 80 patrons in South Australia provided they are contained to groups of 20 in separate rooms or areas.

Mr Morrison warned against complacency as society gradually returns to normal.

“The coronavirus hasn’t gone anywhere. It’s still out there. We’ve just been very successful at getting over the top of it,” Mr Morrison said.

“But it can come back pretty quick and we’ve got to be sure we don’t get this further wave and the way we don’t do that is people practising all those simple things that have been put in place.”

Deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatsworth said lifting restrictions was a balancing act between economic benefit and health risks.

“We’re taking a deliberately safe and cautious approach,” he told reporters.

“Most importantly we’re taking the time to gather the data over the coming weeks to determine whether it’s safe to move to the next round of lifting restrictions.”

Almost 7200 Australians have tested positive to coronavirus with more than 1.45 million tests conducted. 

Some 478 virus cases remain active across the country, while the death toll sits at 103.

