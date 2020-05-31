Virus restrictions continue to ease

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Empty chairs at Australian bars and restaurants are set to be filled as virus measures are eased. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Virus restrictions continue to ease

By Ashlea Witoslawski

May 31, 2020

2020-05-31 23:01:43

Australians will experience more freedom as much of the country enters a new phase of COVID-19 restrictions.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth says the lifting of restrictions is a balancing act between the socio-economic benefit from their removal and the public health risk.

“We’re taking a deliberately safe and cautious approach,” Professor Coatsworth told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

“Most importantly we’re taking the time to gather the data over the coming weeks to determine whether it’s safe to move to the next round of lifting restrictions.”

Almost 7200 Australians have tested positive to COVID-19 with over 1.45 million tests conducted. 

Some 478 virus cases remain active across the country, while the death toll sits at 103. 

More than 62 per cent of Australia’s COVID-19 cases have been acquired overseas since January 22. 

The more flexible restrictions – which differ across the states – will mean more movement in public places, including pubs, cafes, and restaurants. But authorities continue to urge the public to practise safe hygiene and social distancing measures.

From midday on Monday, Queenslanders will be able to travel statewide, while pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to seat up to 20 people. 

The state’s strict border closure will remain in place. 

NSW pubs, beauty salons and museums reopen on Monday and holiday travel inside state boundaries will also be permitted.

Libraries, galleries, museums, places of worship and beauty clinics are among the venues that will be allowed to reopen in Victoria with no more than 20 people from Monday. 

On Monday, venues can have up to 80 patrons in South Australia provided they are contained to groups of 20 in separate rooms or areas.

A three-year-old child is one of three new cases in Western Australia, but all were in quarantine after returning from overseas, while one of the cases from the Al Kuwait livestock ship has been hospitalised.

The ship has accounted for 20 of WA’s 28 active cases.

