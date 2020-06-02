Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says the virus is still in the community and caution is critical. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Gyms, local sport return timetabled in NSW

By Dominica Sanda and Angelo Risso

June 2, 2020

2020-06-02 14:40:11

Gyms, dance studios and other physical fitness centres in NSW will reopen within a fortnight after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while children’s community sport will return next month.

The NSW government on Tuesday announced up to 10 people would be allowed to partake in classes of dance, yoga or pilates from June 13, while up to 100 people will be permitted inside an indoor venue such as a gym.

Indoor pools and saunas can also reopen with restricted numbers, while the government also allowed tattoo and massage parlours to resume business.

Children’s community sport can resume from July 1.

“That certainly means that we will see a lot more movement in the next few weeks,” NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters on Tuesday.

“It won’t be exactly like it was, but it sure as heck is going to be as close as possible in a COVID-19 environment.”

NSW Health is working with industries to establish checklists to ensure businesses open up in the safest possible way, Mr Hazzard said.

It comes as the state on Tuesday reported six new cases from more than 5400 tests, all of which are linked to returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

NSW has recorded no local transmission cases since Wednesday, Mr Hazzard said.

“That’s what we are looking for, more and more of these days where we have no transmission cases,” he said.

But he warned the virus is still in the community and caution is critical as the government opens up more facilities. 

Mr Hazzard also noted the Berejiklian government is “very keen” to catch up on the backlog of elective surgeries, suspended in March amid the crisis.

He hoped the NSW health system could restore 75 per cent of elective surgical capacity by the end of June. 

NSW Health’s Dr Jeremy McAnulty noted the recent testing numbers across the state were low and urged people with mild symptoms to seek testing.

As further restrictions were lifted on Monday, Dr McAnulty also reiterated the importance of social distancing and regular hand washing. 

Meanwhile, the NSW government is facing increased pressure over its proposed 12-month pay freeze for public servants.

Paramedics have begun taking industrial action with a ban on collecting patient billing information while members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association are on Tuesday protesting outside parliament.

The state government has floated a $1000 one-off payment to public servants to get the regulation through the upper house.

But NSW Labor, the Greens and the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party are expected to support a disallowance motion rejecting the regulation when it’s put forward in parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

