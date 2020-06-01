Discover Australian Associated Press

The Art Gallery of NSW is open after the easing of lockdown measures. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Virus restrictions eased across NSW

By AAP

June 1, 2020

2020-06-01 22:52:43

More NSW residents are heading to their favourite pubs, cafes and restaurants after further easing of COVID-19 restrictions but authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant. 

The state on Monday reported three new cases from more than 5700 tests. The new cases are all returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

With the relaxing of restrictions from Monday, NSW Health acting director Dr Christine Selvey has warned the risk of outbreaks and a resurgence of cases remains.

“While there have been few cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the virus is likely circulating among people in the community with mild symptoms,” Dr Selvey said in a video update to media.

She again urged anyone with the mildest symptoms to get tested.

Up to 50 people are now allowed to dine in restaurants, pubs, clubs and cafes but venues will have to adhere to strict physical distancing rules, bookings of 10 or more are banned and patrons can’t stand.

The loosening of restrictions comes in time for the June long weekend with libraries, art galleries, museums, zoos, reptile parks and aquariums also reopening from Monday.

Beauty, tanning, nail and waxing venues are able to provide treatments with no more than 10 clients allowed inside salons at any one time and four square metres of space must be allowed per person.

Up to 20 people can now attend weddings and 50 will be allowed at funerals and places of worship.

Also from Monday, there’ll be 3300 new public transport services per week to help commuters abide by social distancing rules.

The NSW government announced it is floating a $1000 one-off payment to public servants to get a 12-month public pay freeze through state parliament.

