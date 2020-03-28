Discover Australian Associated Press

An inquiry has heard that the aged are missing out on family care due to coronavirus restrictions. Image by Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Elderly impacted by virus restrictions

By Megan Neil and Finbar O'Mallon

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 18:27:07

Frail older people are missing out on family help with feeding and toileting due to restrictions aimed at protecting them from exposure to coronavirus, a royal commission warns.

The warning came on the same day the federal government postponed the current round of funding for aged care places and other financing changes so it and the sector can focus on tackling the pandemic.

Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety chair Tony Pagone QC on Friday called for more to be done to help elderly people impacted by restrictions on visits to nursing homes and social distancing measures.

Mr Pagone said the otherwise understandable and reasonable steps taken to ensure the elderly’s safety may also be causing them harm.

“We have heard that an inability to receive visitors, or a lessening of time which visitors may attend to visit, can have impacts upon the supplementary care family visitors frequently provide for such basic things as feeding and toileting,” he said.

“The reduction of such visits from family needs to be supplemented by additional measures to ensure a healthy and quality life.”

Mr Pagone said there may need to be urgent steps to redeploy suitably qualified personnel to identify the increased needs caused by the coronavirus restrictions.

“It may also need specifically targeted redeployment of qualified personnel to supplement the care, support and wellbeing measures for our vulnerable frail community.”

The federal government on Friday suspended the current round of funding for subsidised residential aged care places, known as the aged care approval round (ACAR).

It also paused the trial of a new funding assessment model for aged care facilities and changes to the way the government pays home care providers.

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck said the freeze would be in place for at least six months.

“By delaying the 2020 ACAR, providers can concentrate their efforts on helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 instead of filling in application forms,” he said.

The government last week announced an additional $445 million to support the aged care workforce and sector during the pandemic.

Senator Colbeck said more than 25,000 aged care staff had so far completed an online infection prevention and control training course.

“Making sure aged care providers can continue to provide safe, quality care for residents is our combined goal,” he said.

“The risk of serious illness from COVID-19 increases with age so we want to make sure senior Australians are not at increased risk by exposure to non-essential visitors, including assessors.”

