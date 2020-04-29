Discover Australian Associated Press

People are being encouraged to get flu vaccinations despite an 80 per cent drop in cases in SA. Image by Sam Mooy/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus restrictions suppress SA flu cases

By Emily Cosenza

April 29, 2020

Social distancing and increased personal hygiene implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19 has helped suppress the number of South Australian flu cases.

Health Minister Stephen Wade says there has been an 80 per cent decrease in cases compared with the same time last year.

There were 1466 cases of the flu so far this year compared with 8781 at the same time last year, SA Health says.

Although the numbers are encouraging, Mr Wade says it is vital people get vaccinated. 

“A second wave of COVID-19 in the middle of a flu season would be very risky,” Mr Wade said.

“We’ve distributed enough vaccines under the state and national immunisation program to vaccinate 86 per cent of the target group.”

As for the private market, he said there were some delays in getting supplies to pharmacies. 

However, with the federal government securing another 3 million vaccines last week, he said a good flow was expected over the next two months. 

“It is a bit of a disappointment … but in a way it’s a demonstration on how strongly South Australians have stepped up to be vaccinated.”

So far, more than 16.5 million vaccines have been made available nationwide.

On Sunday, Mr Wade said the state’s major metropolitan hospitals saw about 8000 emergency department presentations in the first two weeks of April, a 32 per cent decrease compared with the same time last year.

Meanwhile, there were about 8400 hospital inpatient admissions, which represented a 25 per cent decrease.

April is also tracking as the quietest month for the SA Ambulance Service this year, which has experienced a drop in demand.

