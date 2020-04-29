Tas gives blunt school message to Canberra

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has delivered a blunt “butt out” message to the federal government on the issue of school closures.

Public schools in the state’s northwest have been shut for an extra week, until Monday, amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

Schools across the rest of the state opened for term two on Tuesday but parents have been urged to keep kids home for online learning where possible.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan wants all children and teachers back in the classroom by the end of May but Mr Gutwein says the island state will play by its own rules.

“We run the schools in Tasmania and I’ll make decisions that are in the best interests of our teachers, our parents and our students,” he said.

“We believe that the settings we have in place at the moment are the right ones for Tasmania.

“We will keep them under review but how we operate in Tasmania is a matter for us.”

More than two-thirds of Tasmania’s 218 cases have been located in the northwest, where an outbreak at two hospitals forced their closure, a tight lockdown and widespread testing.

Ten of the island’s 11 virus deaths have also been in the northwest.

Four new cases were confirmed in the region on Tuesday night, three of them healthcare workers and one a close contact of a confirmed case.

A decision will be made this week on whether to ease or extend restrictions in the region, which have shut all non-essential retail until Sunday and closed schools.

Mr Gutwein praised people in the northwest for coming forward to get tested.

On Monday, 744 people were tested statewide, 619 of those in the northwest.

Health authorities are also probing one potential coronavirus case in the state’s south, the first “borderline” test to be returned on the island.

“We are taking a precautionary approach, which includes isolation, contact tracing and quarantining to manage any public health risk,” Deputy Director of Public Health Scott McKeown said.

The south hasn’t recorded a positive test for two weeks.

Further details about the state’s economic and social recovery will be released later this week, Mr Gutwein said.

“As we step our way out of this, we need to do so sensibly and responsibly,” he said.