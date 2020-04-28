Discover Australian Associated Press

Victoria is maintaining tight restrictions as it tries to contain the COVID-19 spread. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Victoria begins coronavirus testing blitz

By Marnie Banger and Ulises Izquierdo

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 13:57:53

Victorians are being urged to get tested for coronavirus even if they only have mild symptoms so authorities get a clearer picture of how the illness is spreading in the state.

Premier Daniel Andrews wants 100,000 Victorians to be tested for COVID-19 in the coming two weeks, on top of the 104,000 people who have been tested since January.

The data will help Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton decide whether to lift some restrictions, when Victoria’s state of emergency expires on May 11.

Mr Andrews said the blitz will be the biggest public testing program Victoria has undertaken.

“This is like a double check. This is about absolutely making sure that there’s not something going on out there that we’re not aware of it,” he told reporters on Monday.

There are 43 sites where Victorians can get tested, but more clinics are set to open during the week, including in the Gippsland and Northern Loddon regions.

Mobile screening clinics will also start to visit homes and workplaces.

Common symptoms of coronavirus include fever, difficulty breathing, cough, sore throat, fatigue or tiredness.

But people are being encouraged to get tested even if they have only mild symptoms such as a runny nose or scratchy throat.

There was one fresh case of COVID-19 confirmed in Victoria on Monday. The state’s total remains at 1349 cases after one case was transferred to the New South Wales’ total, while 1280 people have recovered.

Of the 69 active cases in the state, 23 are in hospital, including 11 patients in intensive care.

Mr Andrews said Victoria’s strategy for curbing the illness is working but people need to stay the course in following the rules.

The state won’t lift any stay-at-home restrictions until at least May 11, despite moves by Queensland, WA and the NT to ease some restrictions this week.

The Victorian government is still encouraging parents to keep children at home to attend school remotely, but schools remain open for those who can’t do so and the children of essential workers.

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien wants more face-to-face learning immediately, insisting the low number of fresh cases and advice from Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy shows that would be safe.

“There are too many kids who are missing out on the education they need, particularly vulnerable kids – kids for whom home doesn’t provide the best learning environment,” he told reporters.

Prof Sutton isn’t ruling out changing his advice during term two, as long the evidence points it is safe, he told reporters.

A private 80-bed psychiatric facility run by Ramsay Health Care in central Melbourne is working towards closing its clinic by Monday night, after five staff members and seven patients tested positive to COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Several remaining patients will be transferred to the Alfred Hospital, while others well enough to go home will be discharged by this afternoon, Ramsay told 3AW radio.

Victoria Police issued 59 fines for people breaching COVID-19 restrictions in the 24 hours to 11pm on Sunday, including 12 people who gathered in public and six who gathered at a property.

