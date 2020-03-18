Virus risks $10bn body blow to Qld economy

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Annastacia Palaszczuk says the Queensland economy could take a multi-billion dollar coronavirus hit. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus risks $10bn body blow to Qld economy

By Michael Doyle

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 16:24:15

Queensland’s economy is facing a major hit as coronavirus threatens to cripple the state’s tourism industry. 

A $10 billion body blow could be inflicted over the next two years, Treasurer Jackie Trad told parliament on Tuesday. 

“Over two financial years, Queensland Treasury is estimating the impact could be as bad as $10 billion,” she said.

“We are seeing an acceleration in the deterioration of economic conditions.”

The dire announcement came as the number of confirmed cases in Queensland rose to 78. 

Ms Trad called on the nation’s banks to relax rules for business, including offering interest-only repayments on loans and overdrafts.

“While we have made preliminary estimates of its impact, the rapidly unfolding nature of this crisis means that these estimates become obsolete almost as soon as they are made,” she said.

“As RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle has said: ‘It is just too uncertain to assess the impact of the virus beyond the current quarter’.”

Ms Trad told parliament that governments across the country needed to stimulate the economy to avoid a recession.

“States must be the spenders of last resort to keep the Australian economy afloat,” she said.

“The economic effect of COVID-19 will be sharp, but it will be temporary.” 

The government announced it will be funding a $500 million scheme from the current budget to try and prevent businesses from closing. 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said no industry will be immune from the impact of the virus. 

Initial state treasury modelling painted a potentially grim picture, she said.

“At this stage, we don’t know how long the outbreak will last or exactly what its long-term economic impact will be,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“The crisis will have long-term ramifications on our economy across a range of industries and sectors,” she said.

Latest sport

cricket

IPL mulls date, travel ban hits Aussies

A coronavirus travel ban will likely ensure Australia's best cricketers miss out on this year's Indian Premier League, should the Twenty20 bonanza proceed.

basketball

Decision looms as NBL weighs up options

NBL boss Jeremy Loeliger says there are arguments for Perth to be handed the title, but also for the competition to be voided after the finals were cancelled.

tennis

French Open reschedule shocks tennis world

The French Open is on a collision course with Tennis Australia's Laver Cup after moving the start dates of the claycourt major from May to September.

rugby league

Broncos prepare to bunker down at home

Brisbane are preparing to quarantine their players and staff at their home base as the NRL considers sending all 16 teams into camp in Queensland.

Australian rules football

Tigers ready to start AFL season: Hardwick

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick is preparing for the 2020 AFL season to kick off as scheduled on Thursday night against Carlton.

news

politics

Australians face months of virus measures

The government has upped the ante on measures to stem coronavirus with limits on social gatherings, visitors to aged care and tough new travel advice.

sport

cricket

IPL mulls date, travel ban hits Aussies

A coronavirus travel ban will likely ensure Australia's best cricketers miss out on this year's Indian Premier League, should the Twenty20 bonanza proceed.

world

virus diseases

US virus toll tops 100, bid for stimulus

The US has now recorded at least 108 death due to coronavirus, with the Trump administration pressing for a $US1 trillion stimulus package.