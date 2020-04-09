Virus rules warning for WA beaches

More people than usual are visiting Perth beaches and authorities warn there will be clampdowns if there’s evidence of widespread social distancing breaches.

Under coronavirus restrictions, exercising outside is allowed in pairs or as a group of household members.

But WA Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Dreibergs says too many people are simply laying around socialising on the coast.

“If you want to go to the beach, go, have a swim, pack up your towel, go back to your car, head home,” Mr Dreibergs told 6PR radio on Wednesday.

“There’s too many people deciding that they want to go to the beach and spend hours down there … there’s now way more people than ever normally would walk along those coastal strips.”

He said police had issued one infringement and eight summonses for breaches, and would heavily patrol beaches as WA’s weather warms in the lead up to Easter.

Temperatures in Perth are forecast to peak around 36C on Good Friday, compared to the city’s average daily maximum in April of 25.9C.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the state’s southwest was also experiencing unseasonally warm weather, with towns including Bridgetown and Pemberton set to break April records on Saturday.

While Premier Mark McGowan has repeatedly warned beaches could be closed if too many people ignored social distancing directives, Health Minister Roger Cook said that was not being considered – at least over Easter.

“What we are doing is closely monitoring the beaches and making sure people are practising good social distancing,” Mr Cook told reporters.

“If they don’t … then obviously closing the beach is an option.

“It’s the very last option – we just simply want people to be doing the right thing.”

WA Police commissioner Chris Dawson said authorities didn’t want to discourage people from exercising.

“I think that’s a good thing,” Mr Dawson said.

“What we are saying is ‘don’t drive away from your home on holidays’.”