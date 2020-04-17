Discover Australian Associated Press

Brendan Murphy's evidence to NZ parliamentarians has shone light on Australia's virus response. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus scrutiny vital to reassure Australia

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

April 17, 2020

2020-04-17 12:55:40

If a deadly second wave of coronavirus sweeps across Australia the construction, manufacturing and retail sectors will be in the government’s sights for a further lockdown.

That would mean a further three million Australians unable to do their regular jobs.

But if things stay as good as they are or get better, restrictions will start to ease.

Whatever the path, Australians are unlikely to be allowed to head to nightclubs or music festivals any time soon.

How do we know this?

Australia’s chief medical officer told a bunch of New Zealand politicians.

While Australia’s federal parliament was voting to scrap all the planned sitting days between mid-March and August, New Zealand was setting up a cross-party committee to oversee its response to the pandemic.

Our politicians managed to get a similar parliamentary watchdog formed a fortnight later, on April 8.

That committee is expected to decide on Thursday the arrangements for taking submissions and holding public hearings.

Meantime, the Kiwi version is on its ninth day of public hearings, all live-streamed online for anyone to watch – including Australians interested in hearing the frank assessments from their top medical official.

Professor Brendan Murphy’s evidence might have gone unnoticed across the Tasman, had he not aired a rumour that an “illegal dinner party” of healthcare workers was behind an outbreak in Tasmania.

He later walked back those comments, which upset many in the hard-working medical community who are putting their health on the line as they treat people with the potentially deadly virus.

But beyond that inflammatory remark – and a possibly ill-advised joke about New Zealand dodging a bullet with the Ruby Princess unloading its virus-exposed passengers in Sydney instead of its shores – Murphy’s evidence was enlightening.

Murphy or one of his deputies fronts up to media questioning every day, sometimes accompanied by the prime minister or a cabinet member.

But these daily briefings are inevitably focused on the new case numbers and renewed health messages.

When would Australians have had confirmation of how advanced their government’s work was on ways to track their movements via a phone app if Murphy hadn’t told the Kiwis?

While the level of trust in the information the government is providing about the virus has grown over the past month, Australians are traditionally mistrustful of authority.

It will take more than the phantom carrot of a possible easing of travel restrictions to convince 40 per cent of the population to sign up to have their movements traced.

Murphy also cast further light on the vexed issue of schools during the pandemic.

It wasn’t governments that wanted schools closed or going pupil free against medical advice, he said, but fearful teachers and parents.

That nugget of information appeared to be at odds with the public statements of leaders in Australia.

So far, it has seemed that while Prime Minister Scott Morrison was all for keeping schools running as usual, the states – Victoria and NSW in particular – were gung ho about making as many kids as possible stay at home.

The mixed messages about what is expected of schools, teachers and students continue to confuse parents.

Morrison is urging teachers to do their bit for the economy and get back in the classroom.

But some states are now saying they’ll do distance education for part of term two, while others are looking at not fully reopening until third term.

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan seemed entirely unsure on Wednesday whether his own children would be in a classroom or at their home desks the following day.

The coronavirus crisis is obviously a fluid situation and with Australia having done such a good job at containing cases, leaders and experts are working from very little data.

But people are yearning for some certainty about what the near future will look like.

They want information in terms that mean something to them – when can they visit grandparents or head to a music festival or go out for a meal with friends.

The sooner the Australian committee scrutinising the response can start shining a Kiwi-like spotlight on decisions and the advice behind them, the better.

