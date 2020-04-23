Discover Australian Associated Press

date 2020-04-23

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Veterans will not attend this year's Anzac Day service at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

customs and tradition

Virus shall not weary us on Anzac Day

By Paul Osborne

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 13:14:56

We will remember them.

But Anzac Day will be marked across the country in a way no one would have envisaged a few months ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

For first time since the Spanish flu hit in 1919, Anzac Day marches won’t be held. And it will be the first time ever that no public ceremonies will take place.

Replacing the chilly dawn gathering of veterans and their families outside the Australian War Memorial in Canberra will be a national commemorative service off-limits to the public but broadcast by the ABC from 5.30am.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will deliver the address and the broadcast will end with The Ode, The Last Post and a one-minute silence at 6am.

“This year, we will not be gathering at the local cenotaph, or attending gunfire breakfasts at the local RSL, or gathering together to bow our heads in silence and listen to the bugles at dawn,” Mr Morrison says.

“But we will still remember the sacrifice of those who gave so much for us at Gallipoli and on many fronts, as we ourselves give what we can to protect Australian lives while we face this terrible virus.”

Broadcast coverage of services in other cities will follow.

Serving men and women like Corporal Michael Linke, a loadmaster for No.37 Squadron at RAAF Richmond, are planning their own events.

“I suspect I’ll be wearing uniform and doing a small ceremony with family in the alleyway behind my house,” Corporal Linke said.

Someone who will get to attend a ceremony is RAAF Corporal Frank Borton, who has been selected for the catafalque party at Adelaide’s service.

“On this Anzac Day, I will proudly reflect on my service and pause to acknowledge my fellow brothers and sisters’ contributions to making us the united country that we are today.”

The RSL’s Light Up the Dawn campaign asks Australians to stand on their balcony or in their driveway or living room with a torch or candle immediately following the televised dawn service, and share tributes on social media.

An address by Governor-General David Hurley, a former defence force chief, will be broadcast at 6.55pm.

Director of the Australian War Memorial, Matt Anderson said the COVID-19 pandemic makes this year’s Anzac Day all the more important.

“We are resolute in our commitment to ensuring Australians can honour the Australian servicemen and servicewomen who have served in the past, and recognise those who are currently serving.”

Not-for-profit support organisation Soldier On is organising a virtual Anzac Day commemoration service, also including an address by Governor-General Hurley.

Veterans Affairs Minister Darren Chester says Australia is facing the most significant challenge and threat to their way of life since World War II.

“Whether it’s a solitary driveway tribute, baking Anzac biscuits, a small ceremony with your household, sharing a message for our service personnel, or watching the televised service … I encourage everyone to pause, reflect and say a simple ‘thank you for your service’.”

