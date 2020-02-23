Discover Australian Associated Press

Chinese authorities have reported a rise in new patients testing positive for coronavirus. Image by (Chinatopix via AP)

virus diseases

COVID-19 up in SKorea, China, Italy, Iran

By By HYUNG-JIN KIM

February 23, 2020

South Korea and China have reported a rise in new coronavirus cases, while the South Korean prime minister has warned the fast-spreading outbreak has entered a “more grave stage”.

The death toll in Iran climbed to six, the highest outside China, and a dozen towns in northern Italy went into lockdown as authorities tested hundreds of people who came into contact with an estimated 79 confirmed cases there. Two people have died in Italy.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 113 of the 120 new cases were reported in the city of Daegu and surrounding areas. The agency said 70 of them were linked to a branch of the Shincheonji church in Daegu, which has become the biggest cluster of viral infections in the country, which now has a total of 556 cases.

Mainland China reported 648 new infections, up from 397 the previous day for a total of 76,936. The daily death toll fell slightly to 97. In all, 2442 people have died in the country from COVID-19.

The number of new Chinese cases has seesawed daily but remained under 1000 for the past four days. Several changes to how the infections are counted, however, have made it difficult to draw conclusions from the figures.

The central Chinese city of Wuhan and other parts of Hubei province, where the outbreak first emerged in December, remain under lockdown. More than 80 per cent of the country’s cases are in Hubei, where the death toll has also been higher than in the rest of the nation.

China’s Politburo, made up of senior officials of the ruling Communist Party, cautioned on Friday that while the epidemic has been “preliminarily contained,” the country has yet to see a turning point.

Officials signalled that regular activities should gradually resume after the virus prompted an extension of last month’s Lunar New Year holiday. Many workplaces have opted to have their employees work remotely, and schools are conducting online classes in place of physical ones.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a male patient hospitalised at Cheongdo city, near Daegu, died on Sunday, the country’s fourth fatality. He was believed to be 57 years old but no other details on him were made available.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in a nationally televised address that the virus outbreak had entered “a more grave stage” and repeated the government was making all-out efforts to contain the further spread of the disease. 

Globally, nearly 78,000 people have been infected in 29 countries. In some countries, some virus clusters have shown no direct link to travel to China.

A team of global experts with the World Health Organization is on the way to China’s Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday. It has been visiting other parts of China this week.

Tedros also told a meeting of African health ministers that the WHO is concerned about cases with “no clear epidemiological link, such as travel history to China or contact with a confirmed case.” He is especially concerned about the growing number of cases in Iran, where 28 people have been infected.

