Virus slows in China as global cases surge

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Chinese authorities have reported a large drop in new patients testing positive for coronavirus. Image by (Chinatopix via AP)

virus diseases

Virus slows in China as global cases surge

By Cheng Leng and Se Young Lee

February 23, 2020

2020-02-23 01:39:20

A sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus has been reported in China, but world health officials warn it is too early to make predictions about the outbreak as infections rise elsewhere.

Chinese authorities say the mainland had 397 new confirmed cases on Friday, down from 889 a day earlier. 

The numbers surged elsewhere, though, with outbreaks worsening in South Korea, Iran, Italy and Lebanon.

In South Korea, authorities said on Saturday the number of new infections had doubled to 433, and suggested the tally could rise significantly as more than 1000 people who attended a church at the centre of the outbreak reported flu-like symptoms.

The World Health Organisation welcomed the reported decline in new Chinese cases, but said it was concerned about the number of new infections elsewhere with no clear link to China such as travel history or contact with a confirmed case.

“Our biggest concern continues to be the potential for COVID-19 to spread in countries with weaker health systems,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The UN agency is calling for $US675 million ($A1 billion) to support most vulnerable countries, he said, adding 13 countries in Africa are seen as a priority because of their links to China.

In total, China has reported 75,569 cases to the WHO, and 2239 deaths.

According to available data, the disease remains mild in 80 per cent of patients, and severe or critical in 20 per cent. The virus has been fatal in two per cent of reported cases.

The disease has spread to some 26 countries and territories outside mainland China, killing 13 people, according to a Reuters tally.

The latest Chinese figures showed only 31 of the new cases on Friday were outside of the virus epicentre of Hubei province, the lowest number since the National Health Commission started compiling nationwide data a month ago.

But new, albeit isolated, findings about the coronavirus could complicate efforts to thwart it, including the Hubei government’s announcement on Saturday that an elderly man took 27 days to show symptoms after infection, almost twice the presumed 14-day incubation period.

That follows Chinese scientists reporting that a woman from Wuhan had travelled 675km and infected five relatives without showing signs of infection.

State television showed the arrival in Wuhan of the “blue whale” on Saturday, the first of seven river cruise ships being brought in to some of the tens of thousands of medical workers who have been sent to Hubei to contain the virus.

Social media users posted footage and images of some malls reopening, including in the cities of Wuxi, Hangzhou and in Gansu province. 

Shoppers queued in near-empty streets outside for mandatory temperature checks as trickles of customers in masks perused luxury goods shops and makeup counters.

Iran, which had no reported cases earlier this week, has now detected 10 new cases of coronavirus, taking the number to 28 infections and five deaths.

Japan, which confirmed 14 new cases on Saturday, faces growing questions about whether it is doing enough to contain its outbreak and whether the virus could disrupt this year’s Tokyo Olympics. 

Organisers postponed the start of training for volunteers as a precaution.

Latest sport

rugby league

Smith inspires Maori's NRL All Stars win

Hooker Brandon Smith's two-try effort has inspired the Maori's 30-16 NRL All Stars win over their Indigenous rivals on Saturday night.

rugby union

Reds romp to historic win over Sunwolves

The Queensland Reds have issued a Super Rugby statement in a record-breaking 64-5 win over the Sunwolves in Brisbane on Saturday night.

motor racing

Whincup dedicates Supercars win to Holden

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup has given Holden fans something to smile about after winning the opening race at the Adelaide 500.

rugby union

Brumbies topple Chiefs in Super upset

The Brumbies have unfurled a memorable 26-14 Super Rugby upset of the Chiefs following a build-up dominated by a mumps outbreak.

cricket

Aussies won't panic at World Cup: Lanning

Australia will probably need to win their remaining three group games in order to make the semi-finals of the women's T20 World Cup.

news

health

Aust eases travel ban, virus cases rise

Three persons evacuated from a cruise ship tested positive for the virus as Australia relaxed travel restrictions for year 11 and 12 students stuck in China.

sport

rugby league

Smith inspires Maori's NRL All Stars win

Hooker Brandon Smith's two-try effort has inspired the Maori's 30-16 NRL All Stars win over their Indigenous rivals on Saturday night.

world

health

SKorea virus cases more than double to 433

New confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea have doubled to 433, with most patients linked to a church in Daegu and a hospital in Cheongdo county.