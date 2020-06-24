Discover Australian Associated Press

Brazil has reported a record 54,000 cases in the previous 24 hours, worrying experts from the WHO. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Virus spikes in Brazil, other big nations

By Stephanie Nebehay and John Revill

June 24, 2020

2020-06-24 05:57:03

Coronavirus cases are soaring in several major countries at the same time, with “worrying increases” in Latin America, especially Brazil, the World Health Organization says.

The world recorded more than 183,000 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the most in a single day since the outbreak started in December, according to the WHO. 

“Certainly the numbers are increasing because the epidemic is developing in a number of populous countries at the same time and across the whole world,” the WHO’s top emergencies expert Mike Ryan told an online briefing on Monday.

“Some of that increase may be attributed to increased testing … and certainly countries like India are testing more. But we do not believe that this is a testing phenomenon.”

Global cases surpassed 9 million on Monday, with the US, China and other hard-hit countries also reporting new outbreaks.

Ryan said there had been a jump in cases in Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Panama, Bolivia and Guatemala, as well as Brazil, which had had passed the 1 million mark.

Brazil, second only to the US in number of infections, reported a record 54,000 cases in the previous 24 hours.

Ryan said some of the jump in Brazil did not necessarily reflect changes in the reporting system.

“…we would say that this trend is not reflective of exhaustive testing, but probably under-estimating the actual number of cases,” he said.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, sometimes called the “Tropical Trump”, has been widely criticised for his handling of the crisis. 

The country still has no permanent health minister after losing two since April, following clashes with the president.

Bolsonaro has shunned social distancing, calling it a job-killing measure more dangerous than the virus itself. 

He has also promoted two anti-malarial drugs – chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine – as remedies, despite a lack of evidence that they work.

Ryan said he thought there had been “great upticks” in cases in a number of US states.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure about the age profile, but I’ve seen the reports that some of this is amongst younger people,” he said. 

“That may reflect the fact that younger people are more mobile and they are getting out and taking advantage of the reductions in restrictions of movement.

“… What is clear is that the increase is not entirely explained through just increased testing.”

The WHO also said it was worried about Germany, where the reproduction rate of the virus hit 2.88 on Sunday, well above the maximum level of one transmission per person needed to contain the disease over the longer term.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a lack of global leadership and unity in fighting the virus was a bigger threat than the outbreak itself, and that politicisation had made the pandemic worse.

The WHO has been criticised by some member states, especially the US, which says it was too weak, too slow and too “China-centric” in tackling the disease at the outset. 

