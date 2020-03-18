Discover Australian Associated Press

Police are cancelling major roadside operations to nab intoxicated drivers. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS

Health

States cancel RBT over coronavirus fears

By AAP reporters

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 17:38:04

Mobile RBT patrols will be stepped up after police in several states cancelled major roadside operations over fears about the spread of coronavirus.

For the foreseeable future, there will be no large-scale roadside stings in Queensland, NSW, Western Australia and Tasmania. 

Officers in Queensland who usually do that work are being redeployed, allowing for more mobile patrols.

“The decision has been made to minimise health risks to officers and the community,” the Queensland Police Service said in a statement.

“The QPS will continue to undertake random breath- and drug-testing through high-visibility mobile patrols.”

It comes after Victoria on Monday replaced large-scale roadside testing with 200 mobile teams.

Meanwhile, in NSW booze-bus stings have been halted to protect police and motorists.

NSW Police announced on Tuesday they would follow their Queensland colleagues by pausing major roadside operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made by NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott, with a statement saying “officers will use their discretion to determine the viability of conducting stationary RBT and RDT”.

Mobile patrols will continue.

NSW Roads Minister Andrew Constance said there will still be policing on the roads and warned people will get caught if they drink and drive.

“There are still mobile drink driving tests happening across the road network, so you will get caught,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

The Western Australia Police Force has announced the temporary suspension of ‘Breath and Drug Bus’ operations.

“This decision has been made to minimise the risk to officers and the community, but should not be interpreted that police will not be stopping and testing drivers. Roadside testing will continue but not in the same format,” a WA Police statement said.

“Drivers refusing to provide samples of breath or saliva will be prosecuted.”

Police in Tasmania have also scrapped large-scale RBT and roadside drug testing but more targeted measures will take over.

