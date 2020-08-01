Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The national death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 200 with one death in NSW and three in Victoria. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Aust virus toll passes 200 amid Vic pain

By AAP

August 1, 2020

2020-08-01 12:11:44

The national COVID-19 toll has risen to 201 with three deaths in Victoria and one in NSW, as health officials weigh up whether stay-at-home orders in place across Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire are doing enough.

Victoria recorded 397 new cases on Saturday, significantly less than Thursday’s peak of 723, and the deaths of a man and woman in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s.

The state’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Friday confirmed a New Zealand-style lockdown was being explored – restrictions which saw all businesses closed except for essential services.

Experts are working over the weekend to analyse infection data from the first half of Victoria’s six-week lockdown.

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews on Saturday admitted further lockdown rules could prove a “circuit breaker” for the continued COVID-19 cases, and that the state government is working through the details.

“What we have at the moment are numbers that are too high of community transmission and that is a concern to us,” Mr Andrews told reporters.

“It is not a tap you can just turn on or off. They (further restrictions) are not decisions that would be taken lightly because there are significant costs … even minor changes have a significant cost.”

NSW on Saturday confirmed 17 new cases, sparking the closure of several Sydney venues for deep cleaning and contact tracing after being linked to coronavirus infections.

An 83-year-old man connected to the Crossroads Hotel outbreak in southwest Sydney on Saturday died, taking the NSW death toll to 52.

Queensland’s latest case of COVID-19 is a woman who may have been infectious while working at a Brisbane nursing home.

The facility at Pinjarra Hills in Brisbane’s west had already been put under lock down after the woman’s husband tested positive on Friday.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said extra nurses had been provided to the facility, and all staff and the residents at the home were being tested.

Adelaide is set to receive 170 people on Saturday on a repatriation flight from India, with all going into hotel quarantine. Officials are expecting at least some to have COVID-19.

Latest news

politics

Aust virus toll passes 200 amid Vic pain

Australia's national death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 200 as fresh thinking is brought to the Victorian crisis.

virus diseases

Crossroads virus case dies, NSW toll at 52

A man in his 80s connected to the Crossroads Hotel coronavirus cluster has died in NSW, taking the state's toll to 52 and the nationwide tally to 201.

safety of citizens

Lockdown set to linger, 627 new Vic cases

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the lockdown cannot be lifted with coronavirus case numbers so high, and has flagged further restrictions were possible.

emergency incident

Man attacked by shark in WA's south

A man in his 20s has been bitten by a shark in Western Australia's Bunker Bay area and flown to hospital but his injuries are not described as serious.

politics

Vic outbreak fuels deaths, economic pain

Australia's coronavirus death toll has risen to 197 after eight more people lost their lives in Victoria as authorities consider tougher restrictions.

news

virus diseases

Crossroads virus case dies, NSW toll at 52

A man in his 80s connected to the Crossroads Hotel coronavirus cluster has died in NSW, taking the state's toll to 52 and the nationwide tally to 201.

sport

Australian rules football

Lions smash dismal Bombers in AFL clash

Brisbane have kept Essendon to their lowest AFL score this century, with the Lions smashing the Bombers by 63 points at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

world

economy, business and finance

James Murdoch exits News Corp board

James Murdoch has resigned from the News Corp board of directors because of "disagreements over certain editorial content".