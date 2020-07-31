Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Australia's national death toll from the coronavirus is expected to exceed 200 over the weekend. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Virus spread triggers review of Vic checks

By Paul Osborne

July 31, 2020

2020-07-31 18:50:39

With the national COVID-19 death toll rising to 197, health officials are weighing up whether stay-at-home orders in place across Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire are doing enough.

Victoria recorded eight deaths and 627 new cases on Friday, and experts are working over the weekend to analyse infection data from the first half of Victoria’s six-week lockdown.

The state’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton confirmed a New Zealand-style lockdown, which saw all businesses except for essential services closed, was being explored.

Muslims marking the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha over coming days have been encouraged to socially distance and wear masks.

“I just want to encourage everyone to make positive decisions when it comes to how they choose to celebrate their faith over this important time for that community,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told 2GB radio.

NSW recorded 21 new cases, sparking the closure of four more Sydney venues for deep cleaning and contact tracing after being linked to coronavirus infections.

In Queensland, one new case has been detected in a man whose family visited a restaurant at the same time as an infected woman charged with illegally entering the state.

A Northern Territory man who received medical treatment in Melbourne and a South Australian health worker who came to the aid of Victorians were also among the latest cases.

As well, three men and a woman are in isolation in Alice Springs as authorities investigate if they arrived in the NT from a coronavirus hotspot.

Three other people they had close contact with have also been placed in isolation.

The NT has declared all of Victoria and the greater Sydney area virus hotspots, forcing anyone who arrives from those regions into 14 days of supervised quarantine at their own expense.

The NT man found out he had tested positive while he was flying on a plane from Melbourne to Darwin and is now in isolation at Royal Darwin Hospital.

He is understood to have worn personal protective equipment on the plane.

The SA paramedic had volunteered to help with testing operations in Melbourne.

She returned to Adelaide on Wednesday and is now in isolation along with one close contact.

Adelaide is set to receive 170 people on Saturday on a repatriation flight from India.

All will go into hotel quarantine with officials expecting at least some to have COVID-19.

Latest news

politics

Virus spread triggers review of Vic checks

Australia's national death toll from the coronavirus is expected to exceed 200 over the weekend as fresh thinking is brought to the Victorian crisis.

safety of citizens

Lockdown set to linger, 627 new Vic cases

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the lockdown cannot be lifted with coronavirus case numbers so high, and has flagged further restrictions were possible.

emergency incident

Man attacked by shark in WA's south

A man in his 20s has been bitten by a shark in Western Australia's Bunker Bay area and flown to hospital but his injuries are not described as serious.

politics

Vic outbreak fuels deaths, economic pain

Australia's coronavirus death toll has risen to 197 after eight more people lost their lives in Victoria as authorities consider tougher restrictions.

politics

Tech giants must pay for news or be fined

Digital giants such as Google and Facebook will have reach deals to pay news outlets for content under a new industry code released on Friday.

news

safety of citizens

Lockdown set to linger, 627 new Vic cases

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says the lockdown cannot be lifted with coronavirus case numbers so high, and has flagged further restrictions were possible.

sport

Australian rules football

Lions smash dismal Bombers in AFL clash

Brisbane have kept Essendon to their lowest AFL score this century, with the Lions smashing the Bombers by 63 points at Metricon Stadium on Friday night.

world

election

Trump backtracks on call to delay election

President Donald Trump says he does not want to postpone the 2020 US presidential election, just hours after suggesting a possible delay to the vote.