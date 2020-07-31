Virus spread triggers review of Vic checks

With the national COVID-19 death toll rising to 197, health officials are weighing up whether stay-at-home orders in place across Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire are doing enough.

Victoria recorded eight deaths and 627 new cases on Friday, and experts are working over the weekend to analyse infection data from the first half of Victoria’s six-week lockdown.

The state’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton confirmed a New Zealand-style lockdown, which saw all businesses except for essential services closed, was being explored.

Muslims marking the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha over coming days have been encouraged to socially distance and wear masks.

“I just want to encourage everyone to make positive decisions when it comes to how they choose to celebrate their faith over this important time for that community,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told 2GB radio.

NSW recorded 21 new cases, sparking the closure of four more Sydney venues for deep cleaning and contact tracing after being linked to coronavirus infections.

In Queensland, one new case has been detected in a man whose family visited a restaurant at the same time as an infected woman charged with illegally entering the state.

A Northern Territory man who received medical treatment in Melbourne and a South Australian health worker who came to the aid of Victorians were also among the latest cases.

As well, three men and a woman are in isolation in Alice Springs as authorities investigate if they arrived in the NT from a coronavirus hotspot.

Three other people they had close contact with have also been placed in isolation.

The NT has declared all of Victoria and the greater Sydney area virus hotspots, forcing anyone who arrives from those regions into 14 days of supervised quarantine at their own expense.

The NT man found out he had tested positive while he was flying on a plane from Melbourne to Darwin and is now in isolation at Royal Darwin Hospital.

He is understood to have worn personal protective equipment on the plane.

The SA paramedic had volunteered to help with testing operations in Melbourne.

She returned to Adelaide on Wednesday and is now in isolation along with one close contact.

Adelaide is set to receive 170 people on Saturday on a repatriation flight from India.

All will go into hotel quarantine with officials expecting at least some to have COVID-19.