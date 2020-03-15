Discover Australian Associated Press

The St Patrick's Day festival in Sydney has been cancelled to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Image by Erik Anderson/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

By Dominica Sanda

March 15, 2020

2020-03-15 17:09:22

The number of coronavirus cases in NSW has jumped to 112 while Sydney’s St Patrick’s Day parade has become the latest event to be cancelled because of COVID-19.

As of 11am on Saturday, an additional 20 people had been diagnosed with the virus in NSW, the state’s health authority said in a statement.

The new cases include a 41-year-old female healthcare worker. Authorities are working to identify how she became infected.

Other new cases include a 64-year-old woman who recently visited Germany; a 31-year-old woman who was recently in Finland and the United Kingdom; a 43-year-old man who had travelled to France and the UK; and a 67-year-old man who recently visited the United States.

Three people who had recently returned from Italy have also been diagnosed as having the coronavirus.

NSW Health said of the 112 cases, 51 were acquired overseas while 32 were infected after contact with a confirmed case. The remaining are either unknown or under investigation.

The health authority is also tracking down close contacts of a woman in her 60s who was previously confirmed to have coronavirus. 

The woman has not recently travelled internationally and was a patient at a radiation oncology clinic in Newcastle, with the source of infection still being investigated.

A further 1668 cases in NSW are being investigated while more than 18,700 have been tested and cleared, NSW Health said.

As the number of COVID-19 cases in NSW climbs, several large events across the state have been cancelled in a bid to slow its spread.

Sydney’s St Patrick’s Day Festival, due to be held at the Rocks on Sunday, was cancelled on Saturday afternoon after “further reflection” by the event organisers.

“While the government restrictions on large events don’t come into play until Monday, on further reflection and on listening to our supporters and community, we have decided to cancel the event,” Sydney St Patrick’s Day president Karen Murphy said on Facebook.

“It has been a difficult decision for our voluntary committee, but we believe it is in the best interest of the community at this time.”

It follows the federal government’s announcement on Friday that non-essential mass gatherings of 500 people or more should not be held from Monday.

The Sydney Royal Easter Show, which was due to start in three weeks’ time, has also been cancelled.

Royal Agricultural Society of NSW chief executive Brock Gilmour said the decision to cancel was a “huge disappointment” that would cost the society tens of millions of dollars.

RSL NSW said the government’s decision on mass gatherings “will obviously have an impact on planning for Anzac Day”.

Representatives will meet with the state government on Monday “to further understand the impact of this advice” before informing sub-branches of the outcome, the league said on Facebook.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday evening confirmed he would not attend the rugby league match between the Cronulla Sharks and South Sydney Rabbitohs in Sydney on Saturday night. 

Mr Morrison had earlier on Friday insisted he would go to the match.

