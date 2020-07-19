Discover Australian Associated Press

Mathias Cormann has outlined what to expect from the government's economic statement. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

politics

COVID support must be appropriate: Cormann

By Colin Brinsden

July 19, 2020

2020-07-19 10:13:27

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has given a broad outline of what to expect in the government’s economic statement this week in terms of the JobKeeper wage subsidy and the enhanced JobSeeker dole payment.

Treasury has reviewed both initiatives that are legislated to end in September and its findings will be released as part of Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s economic and fiscal update on Thursday.

Senator Cormann was vague on detail, but indicated there would be ongoing support in terms of the JobKeeper program.   

“Once we get to the end of September it will be a matter of making sure that any ongoing support is appropriately targeted to those businesses who genuinely need it,” Senator Cormann told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program.

The JobKeeper payment of $1500 a fortnight was paid to eligible businesses to enable them to pay their staff even if they were not open during the pandemic.

It’s introduction did include unions agreeing to be more flexible in their work arrangements during the crisis, a position Senator Cormann hopes will continue.

ACTU president Michele O’Neill wants to see the program extend for at least six months for those who need it.

“As far as the provisions in the Fair Work Act, we will look at what the government announces,” she told ABC’s Insiders program.

“If people get JobKeeper, we can see that there’s aspects of that that we’ll consider. But in relation to people who are not going to get JobKeeper, we see no basis or justification for that change at all.”

The JobSeeker dole payment, formerly known as Newstart, was effectively doubled to $1100 per fortnight through a $550 supplement.

“We will, the same as with JobKeeper, in a responsible fashion seek to phase this back into a more ‘situation as normal’ moving forward,” Senator Cormann said.

There has been widespread calls for some time for the dole payment to be increased from its pre-pandemic level of $40 a day, including from the Business Council of Australia, ACOSS, Deloitte Access Economics, the Reserve Bank, as well as from Labor and the Greens.

Senator Cormann did not rule out raising the payment once the supplement ends in September.

“We’re making judgements on the most appropriate arrangements into the future,” he said.

In terms of other initiatives, Senator Cormann indicated people may have to wait until the full budget on October 6 – put back from its traditional release in May because of the pandemic. 

He said targeted tax initiatives to give businesses confidence to invest and hire more Australians is going to be “part of the tool kit”.

There has also been talk that legislated income tax cuts due in 2022 will be brought forward.

Senator Cormann said it was the government’s instinct is to keep tax policy setting as low as possible.

“What that means in terms of specific measures … that’ll be part of the budget on the sixth of October,” he said.  

