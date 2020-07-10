Virus surge linked to Trump campaign rally

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A coronavirus surge in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been linked to a Trump rally held there last month. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Virus surge linked to Trump campaign rally

By Dan Whitcomb

July 10, 2020

2020-07-10 10:21:18

A controversial campaign rally held by President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month likely contributed to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases there, a top local health official says.

Tulsa has confirmed hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 over the past two days, said Dr Bruce Dart, health director for the city and county.

Asked by a reporter if Trump’s campaign event at the Bank of Oklahoma Centre on June 20 could be responsible for that surge, he said: “In the past few days, we’ve had almost 500 cases. And we know we had several large events a little over two weeks ago, which is about right. So I guess we just connect the dots,” Dart said, apparently referring to the rally and accompanying protests.

Dart cautioned that several more days of results would be needed to determine if the spike represented a trend.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said she had not seen data to support Dart’s conclusions.

“There were no health precautions to speak of as thousands looted, rioted and protested in the streets and the media reported that it did not lead to a rise in coronavirus cases,” Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said.

“Meanwhile, the president’s rally was 18 days ago, all attendees had their temperature checked, everyone was provided a mask, and there was plenty of hand sanitiser available for all. It’s obvious that the media’s concern about large gatherings begins and ends with Trump rallies,” Murtaugh said.

Trump, a Republican, came under sharp criticism for holding the campaign event, his first in nearly three months, at a nearly 20,000-seat indoor arena during the pandemic. The campaign had predicted the rally would draw a record turnout. Instead, there were many empty seats.

Latest sport

rugby league

Fonua-Blake set to cop more NRL sanction

ARL Commission chair Peter V'landys has confirmed Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake will on Friday cop further sanction for his abuse of referee officials.

rugby league

Roosters blow away NQ, winger bags five

Replacement winger Matt Ikuvalu has bagged five tries to inspire the Sydney Roosters to a 42-16 NRL win over North Queensland in Townsville.

Australian rules football

Undermanned Cats beat Brisbane in AFL

Geelong guns Patrick Dangerfield and Gary Ablett have helped their AFL side to complete a come-from-behind victory over Brisbane by 27 points at the SCG.

soccer

Vic A-League clubs cleared to go to NSW

The A-League restart will go ahead as planned with three clubs stranded in coronavirus-hit Victoria granted government exemptions to travel to NSW.

rugby league

Marshall back in NRL via bench for Tigers

Benji Marshall has been recalled to the Wests Tigers' bench for the NRL game against South Sydney, a month after being dropped from the side for poor defending.

news

virus diseases

$534m support for Vic virus-hit businesses

The Victorian government has unveiled a $534 million support package for businesses hurt by the state's second coronavirus lockdown.

sport

rugby league

Fonua-Blake set to cop more NRL sanction

ARL Commission chair Peter V'landys has confirmed Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake will on Friday cop further sanction for his abuse of referee officials.

world

virus diseases

Indoor airborne virus spread possible: WHO

Authorities around the world are urging people to wear face coverings as the WHO acknowledged the coronavirus may be spread through the air.