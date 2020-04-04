Virus testing widened in Tasmanian town

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Tasmania is widening COVID-19 testing in Devonport to find the source of two cases. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Virus testing widened in Tasmanian town

By Ethan James

April 4, 2020

2020-04-04 21:49:58

Testing for coronavirus has stepped up at Devonport in northern Tasmania, where two hospital staff are among the latest cases.

The island state had recorded 80 COVID-19 cases as of Friday night after six new positive tests, but there is yet to be evidence of community transmission.

Two staff members of the North West Regional Hospital are among the latest cases to test positive to coronavirus, the state’s chief medical officer Tony Lawler confirmed in a statement.

An investigation is underway to identify and contact anyone who had close contact with either of these staff, inside and outside the hospital.

The Tasmanian Health Service has established an incident management team, to ascertain who may be at risk of exposure at the hospital.

It comes as testing criteria in the town has been widened, with anyone showing virus symptoms now able to be tested, Deputy Public Health Director Scott McKeown said.

He said further information on the likelihood of community transmission would be provided next week once a sufficient number of tests had been taken. 

Two elderly people died from the virus in Tasmania earlier this week but the rate of new COVID-19 cases has slowed. 

Premier Peter Gutwein said the state’s daily average increase in cases was behind the national figure – about five per cent compared with seven per cent. 

However, he said tough social restrictions will not be eased. 

Mr Gutwein warned the virus fight was nowhere near over, and flagged tough policing of the two-person gathering restrictions could be extended beyond the initial four-week timeline.

“We need to be disciplined, we need to be responsible and we need to focus on ensuring that we follow the rules,” he said. 

Police will attend weekend farmers’ markets to make sure people are obeying social distancing rules. 

Meanwhile, it was announced state schools will open a day later for term two, on Tuesday April 28.

Students will be able to attend school if they need to, but the state government has reiterated children should be kept home where possible and learn online.

School attendance rates have plunged to about nine per cent from the usual high in the 80s. 

Latest sport

rugby union

Rugby Australia face Sunday showdown talks

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia as Sunday talks loom regarding the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

rugby league

V'landys confident of June 1 NRL return

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys says decreasing coronavirus infection rates has him feeling confident of a June 1 NRL return.

soccer

A-League clubs, PFA to meet over pay

The A-League clubs and football's players' union will meet in a bid to resolve their stand-off over player pay during the league's suspension.

rugby league

V'landys arrival was a 'godsend' for NRL

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has been hailed for the leadership he's shown during the game's fight for survival during the coronavirus pandemic.

news

virus diseases

NSW govt defends handling of Ruby Princess

Twelve people have been fined for flouting self-isolation rules while pressure mounts on the NSW health minister over his handling of the Ruby Princess scandal.

sport

rugby union

Rugby Australia face Sunday showdown talks

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia as Sunday talks loom regarding the coronavirus shutdown.

world

virus diseases

NY in 'race against time' as US cases rise

New York's mayor is warning that the city desperately needs more medical personnel, supplies and hospital beds as its COVID-19 death toll nears 3000.