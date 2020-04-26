Tenth virus death in Tas, one new case

A 90-year-old man from Tasmania’s coronavirus-hit northwest has become the tenth person in the state to die from COVID-19.

The man died at the Mersey Community Hospital in Latrobe on Friday, the second virus death on the island in two days.

“On behalf of the Tasmanian government I would like to extend my heartfelt sympathies to (his) family, friends and loved ones,” Premier Peter Gutwein said on Saturday.

“To the northwest community, which I know to be a tight-knit community, my thoughts are with you all.”

Nine of Tasmania’s deaths have been in the northwest, and 136 of the island’s 208 cases have been recorded there.

One new case was confirmed on Saturday night, a male healthcare worker in the northwest.

There are 74 “active” cases in the northwest, compared to just seven across the rest of the island.

Statewide, one person with coronavirus is in intensive care with another 12 in hospital.

The outbreak in the northwest has forced the state government to extend strict restrictions and broaden testing.

Restrictions closing non-essential retail in the region, due to be lifted on Sunday, have been pushed back to at least May 3.

Schools in the region will open a week late for term two, which is due to start elsewhere in the state on Tuesday.

Public servants, such as teachers and police officers, in the northwest are being urged to get tested even if they aren’t showing virus symptoms.

A cluster of cases in staff forced Burnie’s North West Regional Hospital and neighbouring North West Private Hospital to shut two weeks ago, putting 1200 workers into a fortnight of quarantine.

The staff must return negative tests before being allowed to work again.

Services at the hospitals are progressively coming back online as the buildings are deep cleaned.

An investigation is underway into the source of the outbreak, which has been linked to infected Ruby Princess passengers returning to the state.

Tasmania’s first three deaths had been aboard the vessel, including two people who passed away at the NWRH.

A 79-year-old woman from the northwest died overnight on Thursday.