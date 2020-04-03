Discover Australian Associated Press

Scott Morrison says Australia has the highest testing rate in the world for coronavirus. Image by /AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus testing rate best in world: Morrison

By Paul Osborne

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 14:27:23

Australia has taken the global lead in terms of testing people for coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the testing rate had risen to more than 1000 tests per 100,000 population, or one per cent of the population.

“We are the first country to the best of our knowledge that has been able to exceed that mark,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the testing regime complemented the “ring of steel” created around Australia through limiting those coming in and putting in place quarantine and isolation procedures for travellers.

He said the 261,000 tests conducted were an “extraordinary effort by our medical professionals, by our supply chain management, by our pathologists, who are very courageous leaders doing all of this work to save lives and protect lives”.

The testing had resulted in an average of just below two per cent positive results.

Mr Hunt said contact tracing and Australians engaging in social distancing and self-isolation were also contributing to the fight.

Australian rules football

Burke's AFLW plea to administrators

Western Bulldogs AFLW coach Nathan Burke has pleaded with the AFL to make sure the national women's competition thrives beyond the coronavirus crisis.

Summer Olympics

AOC's Coates takes $120,000 pay cut

Australian Olympic Committee president John Coates is taking a 20 per cent pay cut but will still be paid more than $475,000 by the Olympic organisation.

cricket

Cummins, Aussies in IPL holding pattern

Australia spearhead Pat Cummins doesn't expect to be playing cricket for a while but is hopeful a delayed Indian Premier League season will take place in 2020.

rugby league

'No bad ideas' for NRL's Apollo Project

The NRL's Apollo Project will work for the next two months to explore ways of getting the season up and running as soon as possible.

basketball

NBL not sold on LaMelo's Hawks buy

The NBL aren't ready to hand the keys over just yet, despite claims from star recruit LaMelo Ball's management team that he has bought the Illawarra Hawks.

health

Coronavirus death toll rises to 12 in NSW

The coronavirus death toll has risen to 12 in NSW after a 74-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man died from the infection.

sport

world

disease

Aust tourists set to leave horror cruise

Australians on the Zaandam and Rotterdam cruise liners will soon be on an evacuation flight, after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allowed the ships to dock.