No virus cases so far in returned Aussies

Almost 700 Australians repatriated from India and placed into quarantine in Adelaide have been tested for COVID-19 with none returning a positive result.

SA Health confirmed on Thursday that the testing of the 699 people who arrived on two mercy flights this week was now complete.

However, they will remain in isolation at two city hotels for two weeks to minimise any risks.

SA also reported no new virus infections in the wider community on Thursday, leaving the state’s total at 438.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said 394 people, or 90 per cent, were now considered recovered and only 40 active cases remained.

Of those, four people remain in hospital with two in a critical condition in intensive care.

As part of its two-week blitz, SA Health also conducted a further 1675 tests on Wednesday, taking the total since February to more than 48,000.

In relation to SA’s only confirmed case on Wednesday, Prof Spurrier said 38 close contacts were now in isolation.

Further investigation had also confirmed that the person infected had initially reported an acute loss of both their sense of smell and taste.

“We are starting to appreciate that these can be early symptoms,” Prof Spurrier said.

“So if this does happen to anyone, it is a symptom worth checking.”

SA Health Authorities have also moved to encourage all parents to send their children to school on Monday for the start of term two.

Prof Spurrier wrote to parents and school staff across the state in a bid to put people’s mind at ease.

In her letter, she said the very low levels of COVID-19 in South Australia, along with the wider public health strategies, meant there was no need for school closures.

“Even when we had higher rates of disease in South Australia, only two per cent of cases were school students, all of whom had mild illness and have fully recovered,” she said.

Education Minister John Gardner said the latest advice should be reassuring to parents.

“Advice from SA Health and Australia’s expert health body has remained consistent that schools, preschools and early childhood facilities are low-risk environments and should remain open,” Mr Gardner said on Thursday.

“If everyone in your family is well, I encourage you to send your children back to school or preschool this term.”

Mr Gardner said physical attendance at school provided the best learning environment, but the government also understood that not all parents would allow their children to attend.

He said all schools had systems in place to support online learning in such circumstances.