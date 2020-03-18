Virus to cause global recession: S&P

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
S&P Global forecasts a global recession and a spike in US corporate defaults amid COVID-19's spread. Image by AP PHOTO

economy (general)

Virus to cause global recession: S&P

By Marc Jones

March 18, 2020

2020-03-18 00:30:50

The sudden economic stop caused by coronavirus containment measures will cause a global recession this year and could result in US corporate default rates spiking above 10 per cent in the next 12 months, ratings agency S&P Global says.

“The sudden economic stop caused by COVID-19 containment measures will lead to a global recession this year,” S&P said in a report on Tuesday.

A cash flow slump and much tighter financing conditions as well as the simultaneous oil price shock will hurt creditworthiness, it added.

“These factors will likely result in a surge in defaults, with a default rate on non-financial corporates in the US that may rise above 10 per cent and into the high single digits in Europe over the next 12 months.”

Latest sport

sports event

Japan's PM says G7 backs 'complete' Games

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is still confident the Tokyo Olympics will take place as scheduled, though opinion polls at home urge postponement.

sport

AFL still in limbo as NBL grand finals off

The start of the AFL season remains in limbo as the NBL grand final series has been halted amid ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

basketball

NBL finals cancelled, Wildcats stake claim

The Wildcats are sure they deserve the title but the NBL are yet to confirm a winner after cancelling the last two games of the grand final series.

rugby league

NRL ask all players to self-isolate

NRL players have started taking their own precautions as the coronavirus pandemic escalates, including a Manly star fronting media wearing a face mask.

rugby union

Rugby Aust stressed by coronavirus threat

Rugby Australia have postponed their media rights process and says coronavirus-related restrictions may place the code under extreme financial pressure.

news

politics

Aussies abroad should fly home ASAP: DFAT

DFAT says Australians should fly home as soon as possible to avoid being stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

sports event

Japan's PM says G7 backs 'complete' Games

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is still confident the Tokyo Olympics will take place as scheduled, though opinion polls at home urge postponement.

world

virus diseases

Parisians flee city as lockdown begins

A looming lockdown has prompted many Parisians to flee the city to the countryside.