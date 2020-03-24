Virus toll 8 after cruise passenger death

A woman in her 70s who was a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise ship which docked in Sydney has become the seventh person to die from COVID-19 in NSW.

The woman died in hospital on Tuesday morning taking the national toll to eight, NSW Health said in a statement.

“There have been 107 cases diagnosed in NSW from the Ruby Princess and 26 cases interstate,” the health department spokesperson said.

The Ruby Princess berthed at Circular Quay on Thursday.

The woman who died was one of the three initial passengers whose specimen was taken on board but tested positive after the ship docked.

NSW is at a “critical” stage as the number of COVID-19 cases soars past 800 with the premier warning people who ignore social distancing rules will receive harsh penalties.

Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday morning said the state was sitting on the precipice of a more serious outbreak and had to avoid the mistakes of other countries.

“We don’t want to go down the path that other nations have gone down,” she told reporters.

The number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday morning reached 818 – an increase of 149 overnight.

Twelve people are in intensive care with eight of them requiring ventilators.

The premier implored people to follow social distancing rules and warned authorities are “ramping up” compliance.

“If they’re supposed to be in self-isolation and they’re not, there are harsh penalties and we’ll enforce that. We have to take this seriously.”

Ms Berejiklian hit back at critics who say she confused people with her decision to keep schools open while encouraging parents to keep children at home if possible.

Her position appeared at odds with the prime minister who insisted there was no reason for children not to go to school.

Ms Berejiklian on Tuesday said schools were safe but NSW was “very different” to other states.

“I don’t want to be another example of a jurisdiction that didn’t do what it needed to do at the right time,” she said.

“I don’t care what criticism I get – throw it at me.”

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell believes the messaging around schools is clear.

“School is open for those who need to attend,” she said alongside the premier.

Ms Mitchell said the absentee rate across public schools was 41 per cent on Monday which she expected to increase significantly on Tuesday.

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said there was no immunity to coronavirus for anyone in the community. She urged young people, in particular, not to congregate in large groups.

“All of this is a numbers game,” Dr Chant told reporters.

“Help us at this critical point to flatten the curve.”

Sydney’s Taronga Zoo and Dubbo’s Taronga Western Plains Zoo on Tuesday became the latest venues to announce they would temporarily close to combat the spread of the virus.

The zoos will be closed to the public but staff will continue to look after the animals, a spokeswoman said in a statement.

Pubs, cinemas, gyms and churches are now closed across the nation in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus while public transport in NSW will continue operating despite a steep decline in passengers.

Transport NSW secretary Rodd Staples said there had been a 40 to 45 per cent decline in public transport travel across the state in the past fortnight.