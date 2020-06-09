Virus transition plan for childcare sector

FREE CHILDCARE COMES TO AN END
* Families will resume paying from July 13
* Early educators will stop receiving JobKeeper from July 20.
THE $708 MILLION TRANSITION PACKAGE
* From mid-next month until late September, the government will pay childcare centres 25 per cent of their pre-crisis fee revenues
* During this period fees will be capped at levels from the February to March reference period
* Childcare centres need to guarantee employment levels for staff moving off JobKeeper
* Activity tests eased until October, so parents can receive up to 100 hours of subsidised childcare.