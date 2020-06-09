Discover Australian Associated Press

A plan to help the childcare sector move on from the impact of coronavirus will cost $708m. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Education

Virus transition plan for childcare sector

By Rebecca Gredley

June 9, 2020

2020-06-09 12:54:40

FREE CHILDCARE COMES TO AN END

* Families will resume paying from July 13

* Early educators will stop receiving JobKeeper from July 20.

THE $708 MILLION TRANSITION PACKAGE

* From mid-next month until late September, the government will pay childcare centres 25 per cent of their pre-crisis fee revenues

* During this period fees will be capped at levels from the February to March reference period

* Childcare centres need to guarantee employment levels for staff moving off JobKeeper

* Activity tests eased until October, so parents can receive up to 100 hours of subsidised childcare.

Latest sport

rugby league

McGregor survives the axe at Dragons

St George Illawarra called an emergency board meeting but decided not to sack coach Paul McGregor.

rugby league

Government considering capped NRL crowds

NRL will welcome back some fans this weekend, however, discussions to open up the gates for a capped number of spectators are high on the agenda.

Australian rules football

No AFL crowds just yet: CEO McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has not received authorisation from state governments for crowds to return to football stadiums.

rugby league

Broncos turn to Te'o to end NRL struggles

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed recruit Ben Te'o will make his return to the NRL this Thursday against Manly.

Australian rules football

Richmond's Houli good for AFL return

Bachar Houli is ready to return from a calf injury against Collingwood on Thursday night when the AFL season resumes, Tigers skipper Trent Cotchin says.

