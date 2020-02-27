Discover Australian Associated Press

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has extended a travel ban by another week due to the coronavirus. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Virus travel ban extended for another week

By Paul Osborne

February 27, 2020

2020-02-27 16:47:39

Australia’s travel ban on people coming from China has been extended for a further week as the government enacted an emergency response plan to deal with the coronavirus.

“We believe the risk of a global pandemic is very much upon us and as a result as a government we need to take the steps necessary to prepare for such a pandemic,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

The plan includes preparations for extra controls at airports and ports, further quarantine measures and detailing how schools should react to any widespread outbreak.

While the global pandemic has not been officially declared, Mr Morrison said Australia is working on the basis there is such a declaration.

The turning point was new data showing the rate of cases being confirmed outside China was growing faster than those inside China.

Australia has so far had 22 cases of COVID-19, most of whom have been cleared and are now back in the community.

There has been no evidence of transmission within the community.

State and territory health ministers will meet with federal minister Greg Hunt on Friday to discuss the next steps.

Border Force has also been asked for advice on how to step up measures at ports of entry.

Education ministers will look at what steps can be taken to further protect children.

But Mr Morrison said there was no need to cancel mass gatherings of people or stop going out for Chinese meals.

“You can do all of these things because Australia has acted quickly, Australia has gone ahead of this at this point in time,” he said.

Risk of virus pandemic upon us: Morrison

The Morrison government has enacted an emergency response plan and is acting on the basis the coronavirus crisis has become a global pandemic.

Virus travel ban extended for another week

The Morrison government has extended its travel ban on Chinese visitors for another week aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus in Australia.

Sports body warned minister of grants risk

The body that paid grants at the heart of the sports rorts scandal says it alerted the then-sport minister to risks linked to deviating from its advice.

Doctors feel effect of virus paranoia

An Asian doctor at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital was told by family to stay away from a child she was treating amid fear of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sports body warned minister of grants risk

The organisation that paid grants at the heart of the sports rorts scandal says it was not unusual that a minister had the final say on which projects won.

Risk of virus pandemic upon us: Morrison

The Morrison government has enacted an emergency response plan and is acting on the basis the coronavirus crisis has become a global pandemic.

Aussies thrash Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Australia has hammered Bangladesh by 86 runs in their T20 World Cup clash in Canberra, to enhance their semi-final hopes alive.

Lawyers apply for Assange to leave dock

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's lawyers will apply for him to sit in open court with them, after he complained he was not part of his extradition hearing.