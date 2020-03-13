Discover Australian Associated Press

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive to coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

soccer

Virus triggers Premier League’s suspension

By AAP

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 22:42:14

All elite soccer matches in England, including the Premier League, have been suspended until April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Following a meeting of shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on April 4,” the Premier League said in a joint statement on Friday.

The English Football League, which oversees all professional tiers of English soccer below the top-flight, had announced the suspension of all football activity earlier in the day.

The Football Association said the professional game in England would be postponed until April 3 at the earliest.

England’s upcoming friendly internationals against Italy and Denmark at Wembley on March 27 and 31, respectively, will not take place, the FA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, all matches in UEFA competitions, including the Champions League and Europa League, will not take place next week due to the virus, the governing body announced.

“Further decisions on when these matches take place will be communicated in due course,” it said.

The English shutdown follows news Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi have contracted COVID-19.

Three Leicester players are also being tested, while Everton announced on Thursday its squad was in self-isolation after a player reported symptoms consistent with the virus.

Watford said one of their players was also awaiting test results while Bournemouth have placed Artur Boruc and four members of staff under isolation after displaying symptoms.

Arsenal’s trip to Brighton on Saturday was immediately postponed following the news about Arteta.

The Premier League joins counterparts in Italy, Spain and Scotland in suspending its season.

The German football league has also suggested suspending the Bundesliga and second division from next week until April 2.

In Switzerland, FIFA president Gianni Infantino met World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday to discuss the emergency.

The meeting at WHO headquarters in Geneva, discussed football’s response to the virus pandemic and “what measures should sports governing bodies and administrators take in specific situations”.

