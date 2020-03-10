‘Stable phase’ near in virus fight: Moon

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has visited a mask factory in Pyeongtaek. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

‘Stable phase’ near in virus fight: Moon

By AAP

March 10, 2020

2020-03-10 18:53:36

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has expressed guarded hope for the country’s fight against the coronavirus, saying an ongoing downward trend in new infections could lead to a phase of stability.

But he warns against prematurely calling the peak of the coronavirus outbreak as new cases continue to emerge from smaller clusters.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 69 new coronavirus cases, although a more complete figure would be provided in another update later on Monday.

The new cases brought South Korea’s total infections to 7382, while the death toll rose by one to 51, the KCDC said.

The rate of increase in new infections fell to its lowest level in 10 days on Sunday.

South Korea is one of the countries most severely affected outside mainland China.

Moon said South Korea can enter the “phase of stability” soon if it continues to reduce the number of new cases.

“We must maintain this trend”, he told a meeting with senior aides.

“We’ve come this far thanks to the citizens who were united and cooperated well with the government.”

“But it’s too early to be optimistic…Please be a little bit more patient and stay away from mass gatherings such as religious events”, Moon said.

Health authorities say the number of new infections being identified has dwindled as most of the roughly 200,000 followers of a fringe Christian church at the centre of the epidemic in the hard-hit southeastern city of Daegu have now been tested.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun also said at a separate meeting he was still extremely cautious but “there’s hope we can reach a turning point in the near future”.

Vice-Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said it was premature to say the crisis was over, pointing to newly confirmed infections from smaller clusters such as hospitals and nursing homes.

“In fact, now is the time to concentrate all our capabilities to bring a clear reduction in infections”, Kim told a briefing.

South Korea started rationing surgical masks on Monday after imposing an export ban amid panic buying. Dozens of citizens were seen lining up outside pharmacies across the country.

Mutual travel restrictions imposed by South Korea and Japan also took effect, an issue that rekindled a diplomatic and economic feud between the old foes.

South Korea suspended visas and visa waivers for Japan on Friday after Tokyo announced travel restrictions, joining more than 100 other countries limiting arrivals from South Korea.

The spat, together with oil price swings, sent South Korean shares and the won sharply lower and prompted the finance ministry to issue a verbal warning against disorderly market movement.

A series of K-pop concerts planned in Japan has been called off or postponed, including by Super Junior, Stray Kids and CJ ENM which had planned a major annual festival featuring TWICE and IZ*ONE.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Docker Switkowski cleared of coronavirus

Fremantle's Sam Switkowski was tested for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a friend who had been in China, but he has since been cleared..

Australian rules football

AFL prepares for games without fans

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league is preparing to play games without fans present as part of the fight to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

rugby league

Bulldogs stand down two NRL players

Canterbury players Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor have been stood down for the opening round of the NRL.

rugby league

Boyd Cordner out of Roosters' NRL opener

Co-captain Boyd Cordner is a notable omission from the Sydney Roosters' line-up for round one of the NRL.

Australian rules football

Hawks star Mitchell ready for AFL return

Hawthorn star Tom Mitchell is confident he'll be ready to attack the AFL premiership season after a long absence with a broken leg.

news

health

Half Australia's virus patients well again

Australia has seen 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than half have recovered as the government assures people they can only catch it once.

sport

Australian rules football

Docker Switkowski cleared of coronavirus

Fremantle's Sam Switkowski was tested for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a friend who had been in China, but he has since been cleared..

world

epidemic and plague

Xi makes 1st visit since outbreak to Wuhan

President Xi Jinping has visited China's virus epicentre for the first time since cases of a then-unidentified respiratory illness emerged in Wuhan in December.