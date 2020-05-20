Virus vaccine from Moderna shows promise

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Moderna is developing and testing a vaccine against the coronavirus in the US. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Virus vaccine from Moderna shows promise

By Julie Steenhuysen and Saumya Joseph

May 20, 2020

2020-05-20 07:51:37

Moderna Inc’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the US, has produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, according to very early data released by the biotech company.

The data comes from eight people who took part in a 45-subject safety trial that kicked off in March, the company said on Monday.

The Moderna vaccine is one of more than 100 under development intended to protect against the coronavirus that has infected more than 4.7 million people globally and killed over 317,000.

Overall, the study showed the vaccine was safe and all study participants produced antibodies against the virus.

An analysis of the response in the eight individuals showed those who received a 100 microgram dose and people who received a 25 microgram dose had levels of protective antibodies to fend of the virus that exceeded those found in the blood of people who recovered from COVID-19.

The news lifted shares of Moderna by 20 per cent. The stock later fell 1.6 per cent in extended trading after the company said it plans to sell $US1.25 billion in common stock to raise money for vaccine development and manufacturing.

“These are significant findings but it is a Phase 1 clinical trial that only included eight people. It was designed for safety, not for efficacy,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, in infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security who was not involved in the study.

Adalja said many glitches can occur between now and the time this vaccine is tested for efficacy in thousands of people. “What we do see is encouraging,” he said.

Scientists are trying to understand what level of antibodies will ultimately prove protective against the coronavirus, and how long protection will last.

The vaccine has the green light to start the second stage of human testing. Last week, US regulators gave the vaccine “fast-track” status to speed up the regulatory review.

In the Phase II, or midstage, trial designed to further test effectiveness and find the optimal dose, Moderna said it will drop plans to test a 250 mcg dose and test a 50 mcg dose instead.

Reducing the dose required to produce immunity could help spare the amount of vaccine required in each shot, meaning the company could ultimately produce more of the vaccine.

“In the context of a pandemic, we expect demand to far outstrip supply and the lower the dose the more people we expect to be able to protect,” said Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks.

The US government in April placed a big bet on Moderna, backing its vaccine with $US483 million of funding.

The company said that grant will enable it to supply millions of doses per month in 2020 and, with further investments, tens of millions a month in 2021 if the vaccine proves successful.

“The US is poised to be the first beneficiary of this vaccine,” Zaks said, adding that the company believes it has an “ethical obligation to make this vaccine available to whoever needs it globally.”

Experts predict a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine could take 12 to 18 months from the start of development, which in Moderna’s case was in January.

Latest sport

rugby league

Rabbitohs back Inglis' rugby league return

South Sydney have welcomed the decision of Greg Inglis to come out of retirement and sign for Super League club Warrington in 2021.

rugby league

Tim Mander's warning to NRL referees

Two-time grand final referee Tim Mander says NRL whistleblowers are treading on delicate ground challenging the league's decision to scrap the two-ref system.

rugby league

Greg Inglis in shock rugby league return

South Sydney and Melbourne great Greg Inglis says he is coming out of retirement to play for Warrington in the UK.

Australian rules football

Eagles search for AFL hub positives

West Coast are resigned to spending at least a month in their Queensland hub and are ready for the hurdles it presents in their quest for AFL premiership glory.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven discharged from hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stab wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven, who left hospital on Tuesday.

news

politics

Don't tie trade to virus inquiry: minister

Foreign Minister Marise Payne says she would be disappointed if trade issues were mixed up with an upcoming international investigation into coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

Rabbitohs back Inglis' rugby league return

South Sydney have welcomed the decision of Greg Inglis to come out of retirement and sign for Super League club Warrington in 2021.

world

diplomacy

WHO members agree on COVID-19 strategy

Members of the World Health Organization have agree on a coronavirus strategy, but US President Donald Trump is still threatening to leave the UN agency.