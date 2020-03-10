More virus-led school shutdowns likely

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Three schools in NSW and Victoria will be shut today after 3 students tested positive to COVID-19. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

More virus-led school shutdowns likely

By AAP reporters

March 10, 2020

2020-03-10 10:11:57

The Australian government is weighing its response after Italy declared a country-wide travel ban for its 60 million-strong population due to the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,800 people worldwide.

“This is obviously a very significant development,” federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Tuesday.

“It just reflects the uncertainty and the seriousness of the spread of the coronavirus.”

Italy declared the expanded travel ban more than a month ahead of the busy Easter holiday season when millions of international and domestic tourists usually flock to Rome and other major cities like Venice and Florence.

The federal government continues to advise travellers to Italy to “exercise a high degree of caution” and cautions they will be subject to health screening upon their return.

Meanwhile, temporary school closures are likely to become the norm across Australia as the nation also tries to batten down the hatches.

Three schools in NSW and Victoria will be shut on Tuesday after three students tested positive to COVID-19.

“School closures, I think, will become the norm as we go ahead, but we are doing everything we can to keep our children safe,” Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan told Nine’s Today program.

The minister was asked why schools were being closed for a day or two, while people with or suspected of having the virus are being told to self-isolate for two weeks.

“The schools have been closed for a day so they can be thoroughly cleaned,” he replied.

“That is the best medical advice that we’re being given at the moment. Now, if that changes and it says that schools need to close for longer, then schools will close for longer.”

The school closed on Tuesday include Carey Baptist Grammar School in the eastern Melbourne suburb of Kew, St Patrick’s Marist College in Dundas in western Sydney and Willoughby Girls High School on Sydney’s north shore.

Two Year 10 students from St Patrick’s Marist College and a Year 7 pupil from Willoughby Girls High School was on Monday confirmed to have COVID-19. 

The fathers of the St Patrick’s students and the mother of the Willoughby student had previously tested positive for the virus.

Carey Baptist Grammar has been shut down after an adult member of the school community developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Another Sydney School, Epping Boys High, reopened on Monday after closing on Friday after a Year 11 boy tested positive.

Across the country, more than 80 people have been confirmed as having the virus. More than half of the cases are in NSW. 

Three elderly people have died, so far.

Across the world, there have been more than 110,000 confirmed cases and more than 3817 deaths in 105 countries.

Elsewhere, federal Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter will meet with unions and employer groups in Sydney on Tuesday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on the economy and business.

Unions want the government to compensate Australia’s 3.3 million casual workers who don’t get paid sick leave if they have to self-isolate for up to two weeks. The workers are mainly in the retail, hospitality, health and aged care sectors.

“We don’t want people with virus or people with symptoms going to work, but they are going to have to choose between paying the bills and feeding themselves or going to work,” ACTU secretary Sally McManus warned on Monday.

Latest news

health

More virus-led school shutdowns likely

Three schools in NSW and Victoria will be shut on Tuesday after three students tested positive to COVID-19.

politics

PM will build exit plan into virus package

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told business leaders the coronavirus is a "hydra-headed" challenge, but his economic response will be temporary.

health

Virus vaccine still at least one year away

A vaccine to combat the coronavirus is at least one year away as states across Australia ramp up their response to surging case numbers.

crime, law and justice

Brother in emotive farewell to Hannah

A funeral has been held in Brisbane for Hannah Clarke and her children Laianah, Aaliyah and Trey, who were killed in a domestic violence attack.

politics

Treasurer readies multi-billion stimulus

The federal government will this week finalise the details of an economic stimulus package worth billions of dollars to combat the impacts of the coronavirus.

news

politics

PM will build exit plan into virus package

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told business leaders the coronavirus is a "hydra-headed" challenge, but his economic response will be temporary.

sport

sport

Virus forces more sporting postponements

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the postponement of a growing number of sporting events with even the Olympic flame-lighting ceremony affected.

world

health

China reports 19 new virus cases

China has reported 19 new cases of coronavirus for Monday, while the death toll has gone up by 17 to 3136.