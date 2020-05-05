One third of food, accommodation jobs lost

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the virus restrictions are wiping $4 billion a week from the economy. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

One third of food, accommodation jobs lost

By Katina Curtis and Finbar O'Mallon

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 11:51:51

One in three workers from Australia’s food and accommodation sector have lost their job during the economic fallout of coronavirus.

The economy will take a $50 billion hit in the June quarter but things could get a lot worse if restrictions to deal with the coronavirus stay in place.

As the nation’s leaders start planning baby steps towards normality, Treasury bean counters have calculated the economic cost of the health measures.

Treasury estimates every extra week the current restrictions stay in place costs another $4 billion.

Australian Bureau of Statistics figures released Tuesday also found nearly a third of arts and recreation jobs were lost between mid-March and April.

The economy shed 7.5 per cent of jobs, with wages shrinking by eight per cent.

Food and accommodation workers aged 20 to 29 and over 70 were the hardest hit, with more than 40 per cent of those age groups out of work.

Australia’s economy is forecast to shrink by between 10 and 12 per cent by June, equivalent to $50 billion, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has confirmed.

But Australia is fortunate in not having had to resort to a full lockdown.

“Significant sectors of our economy like agriculture, mining and construction have been able to adapt to the new health restrictions and in most cases continue to operate,” he will tell the National Press Club on Tuesday.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said the Treasury estimates were very confronting.

“The longer that the economy is shut down, the more impact that will have on jobs, livelihoods, living standards and people’s personal finances,” he told ABC TV.

“Every decision-maker in the economy, whether it’s the politicians, the employers, and the workers, have difficult decisions to weigh up.”

Treasury expects the jobless rate to double to 10 per cent by June.

It says the situation would be a lot worse but for the government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy.

The number of jobs advertised more than halved in April, a record monthly drop.

“Notwithstanding Australia’s success to date on the health front, and the unprecedented scale and scope of our economic response, our economic indicators are going to get considerably worse in the period ahead before they get better,” Mr Frydenberg will say.

He believes there is cause for optimism about the future.

The heads of Treasury and the Reserve Bank have told leaders policies to promote economic growth after the health crisis passes must not be business as usual.

But Mr Frydenberg will point to the coalition’s intention to hold fast to its guiding values and principles and say that dynamic, innovative, and open markets are key.

Latest news

politics

One third of food, accommodation jobs lost

A third of food and accommodation workers are out of work, while the treasurer says coronavirus restrictions are wiping $4 billion off the economy each week.

politics

Australia-New Zealand bubble hopes growing

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a trans-Tasman travel bubble will only be created when there is confidence about coronavirus safety.

virus diseases

Tasmania investigates direct NZ flights

Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein has raised the prospect of direct flights between the state and New Zealand as part of a proposed trans-Tasman "travel bubble".

virus diseases

COVID-19 cluster at Vic meat plant grows

Almost a dozen new coronavirus cases have been recorded at a Victorian meat processing facility, as the state government has announced more tax relief.

virus diseases

Three new Newmarch staff virus-positive

The Special Commission of Inquiry into the Ruby Princess has resumed while an additional three Newmarch House staff members have caught the coronavirus.

news

politics

Australia-New Zealand bubble hopes growing

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a trans-Tasman travel bubble will only be created when there is confidence about coronavirus safety.

sport

Australian rules football

Buckley wants gradual AFL training return

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says players will need at least three weeks training at full intensity before the AFL season returns.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.