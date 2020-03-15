Virus won’t stop Queensland elections

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland will not cancel public events for now as the number of coronavirus cases rises to 35. Image by Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Virus won’t stop Queensland elections

By AAP

March 15, 2020

2020-03-15 09:42:35

Queensland’s 3.2 million electors are still expected to cast votes in upcoming local elections despite advice against mass gatherings due to coronavirus.

As Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton took the state’s coronavirus figure to 35 and cases started being recorded outside the southeast, Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said there was “rapidly growing demand” for postal voting and early voting for upcoming polls.

Queensland’s 77 councils and two state seats will be up for election on March 28.

Mr Schrinner said he had asked Queensland’s local government minister Stirling Hinchliffe for “an urgent extension” to the postal vote applications cut-off – which takes effect at 7pm AEST on Monday.

“The good news is that it’s not too late to apply for a postal vote,” he said.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland on Friday said it had carefully considered advice on coronavirus, including that organised non-essential mass gatherings of over 500 people be cancelled.

Early voting will be available from Monday, with details on booth opening times on the ECQ website.

The ECQ said it would monitor attendance at booths to prevent more than 500 voters at any one time and offer telephone voting to those aged care facilities and other “declared facilities”.

Electors can also bring their own pens and pencils to cast their vote, if they wish.

“The forthcoming Queensland elections are essential public events required to ensure the continuity of democratic representation and public administration across the state,” commissioner Pat Vidgen said in a statement.

“It is extremely unlikely that more than 500 people would ever be in a polling booth at any one time, and electors generally only spend a short period of time in a booth.”

Eight new cases of coronavirus were recorded on Friday, including Mr Dutton and cases in Rockhampton and Kingaroy.

Mr Dutton said he woke up on Friday with a temperature and sore throat and later tested positive to COVID-19. He has been hospitalised as per procedure.

Queensland is testing 1000 people a day as it plans for a worst-case scenario of 1.25 million people contracting the virus by September, Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said.

While elections will continue, Brisbane’s St Patrick’s Day parade, the city’s World Science Festival and the state’s biggest country music festival, CMC Rocks Qld have all been cancelled.

The World Surf League’s opening championship tour event, the Corona Gold Coast Open, due to begin March 26, and the state surf lifesaving championships were also canned.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL season to go on despite virus threat

The NRL has announced it plans to continue the competition into round two despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the Warriors staying in Australia.

sport

Coronavirus bringing sport to standstill

Multiple sports stars have coronavirus and dozens of sports have cancelled professional competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

Super Rugby suspended due to coronavirus

The Super Rugby season has been suspended after the decision of the New Zealand government to quarantine people entering the country for 14 days.

Formula One

Dutch Grand Prix set to be postponed

The Dutch Grand Prix scheduled for May 3 is set to be postponed along with earlier Formula One races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China.

rugby league

Panthers roar home to stun Roosters in NRL

Late tries to Viliame Kikau and Stephen Crichton have given Penrith a 20-14 upset win over reigning NRL premiers the Sydney Roosters in their round-one clash.

news

politics

All options on table over virus: Treasurer

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says all options will be on the table when the new national cabinet meets on Sunday to deal with COVID-19.

sport

rugby league

NRL season to go on despite virus threat

The NRL has announced it plans to continue the competition into round two despite the coronavirus pandemic, with the Warriors staying in Australia.

world

health

Spanish PM's wife has coronavirus

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has confirmed a 15-day nationwide lockdown and his office says his wife Begona Gomez has tested positive for coronavirus,