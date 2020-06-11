Discover Australian Associated Press

A Black Lives Matter rally planned for Sydney has been deemed as unauthorised by NSW Police. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

Police ask people not to attend BLM rally

By AAP reporters

June 11, 2020

2020-06-11 13:44:52

NSW Police have urged people not to attend an unauthorised Black Lives Matter rally planned for Sydney, or risk being arrested. 

Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing says it’s possible a large crowd could try and gather outside Sydney Town Hall on Friday evening.

“(But) police have not received a formal notification of that event so therefore it is deemed as unauthorised,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“I am asking people not to attend that public gathering.”

Mr Willing said the police force would deploy “significant resources” to enforce the existing COVID-19 health order which bans mass gatherings.

People could be moved on and potentially arrested if they choose to attend Friday’s event, the assistant commissioner said.

NSW Police are also heading to the Supreme Court on Thursday afternoon to try and stop a refugee rally planned for Saturday in Sydney’s CBD.

Organisers have lodged a notification for that protest with police.

Mr Willing said there were usually 800 protests in Sydney each year but it simply wasn’t safe to hold such gatherings during a pandemic.

Meanwhile, NSW residents from Saturday will be permitted to invite up to 20 people into their homes as part of a further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Up to 20 people will also be allowed to gather in an outdoor space while food courts will be reopened with social distancing regulations. At present just 10 people can gather in public.

Gyms and other physical fitness centres will reopen from Saturday while community sport is set to resume from July 1.

“Do not let your guard down,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Thursday.

“Please think about how you will treat your loved ones and how you will treat those who might have underlying illnesses that can be impacted more heavily by the virus.”

Crowds at professional sporting events remain off the table for now as stadium operators begin developing coronavirus management plans.

NSW has not confirmed a community-derived COVID-19 case in two weeks. No new cases were reported in the state on Thursday and no one is in intensive care.

The total number of cases recorded in NSW sits at 3117.

About 20,000 people attended a Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney last Saturday after the Court of Appeal deemed it lawful less than 15 minutes before its commencement.

“Do not risk the health and safety of others in order to express a view … we can all do that once the threat of the pandemic is over,” Ms Berejiklian said on Thursday.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said people attending Friday’s rally could be issued $1000 fines.

“We know that the organisers can’t control the numbers – we know they can’t meet the health obligations that are in place for everyone else,” Mr Fuller told 2GB radio.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said previous BLM protests across Australia had likely delayed the lifting of restrictions on funeral attendances.

A maximum of 50 mourners are currently permitted at a funeral in NSW.

