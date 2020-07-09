Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland Police have warned interstate travellers they must heed quarantine rules or face fines. Image by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Sydney man fined over Qld border cross bid

By Sonia Kohlbacher and Darren Cartwright

July 9, 2020

2020-07-09 16:34:30

A Sydney man has been accused of carrying a fake ID and lying about his need for essetial medical care in his bid to get into Queensland. 

The 43-year-old was travelling from New South Wales on a bus that was stopped by police at the Griffith Street border checkpoint on Wednesday morning. 

His border pass stated he needed to enter the Sunshine State for essential medical treatment, but police allege he didn’t need help at all. 

He is also accused of carrying false ID and fraudulently filling out his border declaration, and has been fined $4003. 

Meanwhile, Queenslanders rushing to return home from Victoria are being told to contact health officials immediately if they are feeling unwell. 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk believes only a small number of people have flocked across the border from the southern state, but is demanding they do the right thing. 

“If you are sick, you must contact authorities immediately,” she said on Wednesday.

Queensland has sent some of its own nurses to Victoria to assist in the response to a new wave of COVID-19 cases. 

“Our hearts go out to the people in Victoria at this time,” Ms Palaszczuk added.

“It could happen to any other state and territory at this time.” 

Queensland recorded no new cases overnight, but hundreds of people trying to enter the state have been turned around in recent days. 

More than 200 vehicles trying to carry more than 700 people over the border via road checkpoints have been refused entry. 

Border declaration passes used to enter the state must be renewed every seven days.

From midday on Friday, Queensland’s borders will open for the first time since closing in mid-March to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone who has been in Victoria in the previous 14 days, including returning Queensland residents, will be placed in quarantine at their own expense.

