Vivid Sydney scrapped because of virus

This year’s Vivid Sydney light festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It follows recommendations from the federal government to limit public events to fewer than 500 people, NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said.

“Vivid Sydney is a bright star of Sydney’s event calendar so the decision to cancel was not taken lightly. As the event owner, we must follow the advice of health officials to ensure the health and safety of our citizens and everyone involved with Vivid Sydney,” Mr Ayres said in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Ayres said the festival drew a record crowd of 2.4 million last year, generating $172 million into the NSW economy.

“We have taken the decision early in consideration of those planning to travel to Sydney for the festival, our commercial partners, artists, and volunteers so as to minimise the disruption and impact on them,” he said.

The festival had been scheduled to run between May 22 and June 13.