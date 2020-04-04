V’landys arrival was a ‘godsend’ for NRL

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys has been hailed for his leadership during the coronavirus crisis. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

V’landys arrival was a ‘godsend’ for NRL

By Matt Encarnacion

April 4, 2020

2020-04-04 12:41:27

It’s been almost a fortnight since the NRL suspended its competition indefinitely and was asked point blank if the game would be alive next year. 

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys was adamant it would.

“(But) I can’t guarantee it’ll be in the same way it is at the moment,” he admitted. 

“And no one knows, no one can tell us how long this pandemic is going to last.”

V’landys, who has been in the role for less than six months, described the unprecedented shutdown as the “biggest financial crisis the game will ever face”. 

Soon after, broadcasters and sponsors stopped their lucrative quarterly instalments as the impact of the coronavirus wreaked havoc across the globe. 

It prompted serious fears over the survival of all 16 clubs, who immediately shredded their administration and coaching staff in a bid to cut costs. 

Players went home with gym gear from the club headquarters to train in isolation, but nothing weighed heavier than concerns over their next pay cheque. 

So, both the clubs and players went knocking on the doors of league central desperate to assess how much money was left in the coffers. 

The answers they found painted a bleak picture: Just $100 million in cash reserves and reports they spent $182 million annually in running costs. 

Doing the maths was a depressing and frightening exercise. 

Yet, after almost two weeks of uncertainty that would’ve normally induced in-fighting, the game appears more united than ever in its bid to survive.

When clubs were guaranteed three months of grants worth a combined $60 million on Monday, V’landys was hailed for making the clubs a priority. 

One club boss, who wished to remain anonymous, said he’d never seen more inspiring leadership from another administrator in his 15 years in the game. 

“He done a wonderful job last week. He thought of the clubs. We were all going to get less payments until he stepped in,” the club boss told AAP. 

“We’re going to survive. 

“It’s the first time for a decade that you’ve had in somebody there that realises the customer is the most important person, and that’s the football clubs.

“It’s a godsend that he came. I don’t know where we’d be if he hadn’t arrived.”

Days later, when players agreed to a 46 per cent pay cut as a worst-case scenario, V’landys was also being hailed for putting the stars of the game first. 

Some suggested the man responsible for leading the racing industry through the equine influenza crisis was critical to in negotiations with the players’ union. 

Rugby League Players Association boss Clint Newton, himself just days into his role, was taken aback by V’landys’ approach to the potentially volatile talks. 

Newton described V’landys, renowned as a fierce negotiator, as emphatic. 

“I think that’s something that I believe set him apart from many leaders that I’ve had to deal with,” Newton said. 

“I think what Peter’s been able to demonstrate in his short amount of time is, one, his willingness to listen. And two, his ability to deliver on what he promises. 

“They’re two critical traits that, if you’re looking to build trust, listening and doing what you say are of the highest priority.”

And, just like that, the league looks destined to live on, even if it remains unclear, as V’landys warned, where, when and how the competition will be structured. 

A new committee, labelled the Project Apollo team and led by commissioner Wayne Pearce, has been tasked with looking at all the options on the table. 

Whether it’s placing all 16 teams remotely, splitting the league into conferences, or re-starting with State of Origin, V’landys is bold enough to try them all.

He’s determined to resume the competition by July, despite the borders of Queensland and New Zealand remaining closed.  

Then there’s the more onerous task of attempting to reconstruct the base costs of the game, which all stakeholders concede must be reset. 

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga says both V’landys and chief executive Todd Greenberg, should be proud of the leadership they’ve shown in a time of crisis. 

“I’ve been pretty impressed with Peter. And Todd, too. They’ve really communicated well I thought, through it all,” Meninga said. 

“There’s obviously uncertainty at times, and it creates anxiety and a bit of angst amongst people in the game. Certain things need to happen behind closed doors.

“But publicly they’ve been really good for the game as well. From a leadership point of view, the game should be proud of them.”

Latest sport

rugby league

V'landys arrival was a 'godsend' for NRL

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has been hailed for the leadership he's shown during the game's fight for survival during the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

Rugby Australia player talks breakthrough

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia in what signals a breakthrough in pay talks.

basketball

NBL not sold on LaMelo's Hawks buy

The NBL aren't ready to hand the keys over just yet, despite claims from star recruit LaMelo Ball's management team that he has bought the Illawarra Hawks.

rugby league

Broncos want NRL support for NRLW players

Brisbane Broncos NRLW boss Tain Drinkwater believes the time is right for the NRL to consider funding the NRLW salary cap to help the women's game survive.

Australian rules football

AFL officials ready for big call on season

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan and the game's administrators face a series of big decisions in the coming weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

news

virus diseases

NSW defends handling of Ruby Princess

NSW's coronavirus total is at 2493 after an additional 104 cases were diagnosed as the government defended its handling of the Ruby Princess debacle.

sport

rugby union

Rugby Australia player talks breakthrough

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia in what signals a breakthrough in pay talks.

world

virus diseases

NY in 'race against time' as US cases rise

New York's mayor is warning that the city desperately needs more medical personnel, supplies and hospital beds as its COVID-19 death toll nears 3000.