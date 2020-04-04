V’landys confident of June 1 NRL return

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys is confident the NRL season will resume on June 1. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

V’landys confident of June 1 NRL return

By Darren Walton

April 4, 2020

2020-04-04 15:22:55

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys is increasingly optimistic about resuming the NRL on June 1.

V’landys on Saturday cited decreasing coronavirus infection rates for the reason he “absolutely” believes round three can be played in June, not July, as a best-case scenario.

“I’m very confident about it actually,” V’landys said on 2GB radio.

“We’ve got the best can-do man in Wayne Pearce setting up this committee and he’s looking at all options.

“You only have to look at the infection rate. When we stopped playing the infection rate was just on about 23 per cent. Yesterday it was 3.9 per cent and today it’s 4.3 per cent.

“You’ve got to remember that we’re eight weeks away and if these figures continue to be that low, there’s less risk now than what there was when we were playing (up until March 22).”

Buoyed by the early impact the government’s social gathering provisions were having and by the NSW Health Minister’s announcement that the restrictions wouldn’t prevent sporting events from resuming, V’landys said the league was also being guided by a virologist and several other health experts.

A June 1 resumption would be a huge win for players who have taken massive pay cuts.

“What the deal was with the players was in a worst-case scenario that they don’t play again this year,” V’landys said.

“(But) that’s not going to happen. They are going to play football and what we’ve negotiated is what revenues we get when we recommence we share with the players.

“So the players certainly will be getting more, not necessarily what their contractual obligations are because there might be less revenue.

“We’ve just got to see what revenue we can get and the players will share in that.”

If and when the NRL restarts, matches will continue to be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future.

“But that’s better than not playing at all,” V’landys said.

“The majority of our revenue comes from broadcasting so if we can broadcast the matches and have some atmosphere somehow, I think that’s probably our best option.”

The league’s other option, if the situation continues to improve, is to reopen the 2020 season with State of Origin on June 1 and the NRL on July 1.

Either way, V’landys said the competition points already earned would stand and that the season would resume as round three with all teams playing each other once before a finals series.

The latest the grand final would be played would be the week before Christmas.

Latest sport

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

rugby league

V'landys confident of June 1 NRL return

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys says decreasing coronavirus infection rates has him feeling confident of a June 1 NRL return.

soccer

A-League clubs, PFA to meet over pay

The A-League clubs and football's players' union will meet in a bid to resolve their stand-off over player pay during the league's suspension.

rugby league

V'landys arrival was a 'godsend' for NRL

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has been hailed for the leadership he's shown during the game's fight for survival during the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby union

Rugby Australia player talks breakthrough

The Rugby Union Players' Association has welcomed the release of financial data from Rugby Australia in what signals a breakthrough in pay talks.

news

virus diseases

NSW govt defends handling of Ruby Princess

Twelve people have been fined for flouting self-isolation rules while pressure mounts on the NSW health minister over his handling of the Ruby Princess scandal.

sport

rugby union

Farr-Jones' sorry take on Rugby Australia

Wallabies legend Nick Farr-Jones has painted a bleak picture for the code in Australia after years of "atrocious" management by the governing body.

world

virus diseases

NY in 'race against time' as US cases rise

New York's mayor is warning that the city desperately needs more medical personnel, supplies and hospital beds as its COVID-19 death toll nears 3000.