ARL Commission Chairman Peter V'landys (foreground) is deep into player negotiations. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

V’landys to present NRL rescue package

By Pamela Whaley

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 11:31:25

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys will present his plan to slash costs from NRL headquarters on Monday in a move that is expected to hand players an additional $7 million for this year.

The Rugby League Players’ Association has been negotiating with the NRL for wage cuts to keep the game alive through the toughest financial challenge it has ever faced.

A model for an 87 per cent drop in wages for the coming months due to the coronavirus suspension has already been presented, based on a worst case scenario.

However, the rescue package to be presented by V’landys at Monday’s meeting is set to take the original offer of $12.4 million for players for the rest of the season up to around $20 million.

“I will put a package to the commission on Monday morning and then hopefully make an announcement that afternoon that I think the players and the clubs will be happy with,” V’landys told Nine Media.

“And that’s based on the worst-case scenario. We will share existing funds in a way where they will all be happy. We said we would look after our players and we will.”

The worst case scenario is the NRL is not able to continue the season in 2020, which would force the players and clubs to take a huge financial hit.

However, NRL bosses are hopeful of being able to continue the season, resuming later in the year and finishing in December.

It’s understood the rescue package to be presented on Monday will be funded from slashed costs to executives and the $182 million it takes to run the NRL’s head office.

The NRL has already placed the majority of its staff on leave, while chief executive Todd Greenberg said publicly he too is willing to take a cut.

Following the ARLC meeting on Monday, all 16 club bosses will meet with the NRL where it’s expected they will be presented the new funding model for the remainder of 2020.

Meawhile, it’s understood the RLPA is pushing for a tiered pay cut system, where the highest earning players in the game would take the biggest hit, which would taper down to those earning minimum wage.

“We’ve had constructive dialogue with both Peter V’landys and Todd Greenberg again today,” RLPA chief executive Clint Newton said on Friday.

“We will continue to work through the process with players, agents, clubs and the NRL.

“The consultation with the playing group remains paramount to any agreement that would be reached.

“We are committed to providing the relevant stakeholders with clarity in a timely manner and are confident of reaching an agreement early next week.

“We’re confident that our ability to demonstrate what’s achievable during the game’s greatest time of adversity will safeguard our immediate future, while also protecting the longevity of our code.”

