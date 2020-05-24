Discover Australian Associated Press

NRL Commission chairman Peter V'landys is hoping to get crowds back to the game by July. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

V’landys wants NRL crowds back in July

By Ed Jackson

May 24, 2020

2020-05-24 16:00:06

Rugby league boss Peter V’landys has set another ambitious target for the game ahead of the NRL’s resumption, saying he wants crowds in stadiums from July 1.

With his goal of getting the NRL back underway by May 28 set to be realised on Thursday when Brisbane host Parramatta at Suncorp Stadium, the ARL Commission chairman is hoping to get fans at grounds in just over a month.

“You are allowed so many people so we will start looking at that with the biosecurity measures in the coming weeks,” V’landys told News Corp Australia.

“And I am not saying capacity crowds. I have to stress capped crowds. That is one way you can reward the members that have stuck firm.”

V’landys says getting crowds at games is the “last puzzle” in managing the competition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Potential attendances would depend on the size of venues, with V’landys conceding social distancing regulations will play a role in just how many people will be allowed in.

“In ANZ you might be able to get 20,000 with social distancing, whereas somewhere like Kogarah you might get 5000,” he said.

“I am only guessing these figures, but it is absolutely on the radar. That is the next challenge.”

