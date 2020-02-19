Discover Australian Associated Press

Broadband provider Vocus says it's making progress on its three-year turnaround plan. Image by (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

earnings

Vocus shares rise as company reduces debt

By Derek Rose

February 19, 2020

2020-02-19 15:51:56

Vocus shares have risen after the broadband provider said it had made progress digging out of its mountain of debt and had delivered on major projects as part of a three-year turnaround.

The company kept its underlying half-year profit flat at $54.4 million and reduced its net debt by 1.0 per cent to $1.02 billion, while its net leverage ratio went from 2.9x to 2.8x.

At 1544 AEDT, Vocus shares were up 7.8 per cent to a four-month high of $3.61.

Chief executive officer Kevin Russell said the company was at the midpoint of its turnaround.

“Like any turnaround there are twists and tunnels, distractions and noise but overall we are progressing well,” he told analysts in a conference call on Wednesday.

“We have a tight strategy and as a team we are executing.”

He cited the large, complex deals Vocus had signed during the half-year, such as the $100 million, 500km submarine fibre optic network it is building to service ConocoPhillips’ Barossa offshore gas project north of Darwin.

In December Vocus completed ahead of schedule the Coral Sea Cable linking Sydney with Port Moresby as part of a contract for the federal government.

Mr Russell said the company was pleased NBN Co had backed off its plans to sign up enterprise customers after an industry debate he said Vocus had led.

“We saw NBN overstepping the wholesale mandate in a manner that would damage that longer-term fibre investment in Australia,” he said.

Now Vocus was partnering with NBN to sign up enterprise customers such as the Bureau of Meteorology, he said.

Vocus total revenue declined 6.9 per cent to $901.9 million, driven by a 12 per cent drop in its retail revenue, which dipped by $51.6 million to $382.2 million.

Within the retail segment, its revenue from legacy ADSL and ISDN contracts dropped from $139.3 million to $73.3 million, partially offset by a $25.1 million rise in NSN retail revenue, to $150.3 million.

Mr Russell said the company was no longer chasing market share in the retail marketplace and instead focused on cost control and margins.

It had more success in New Zealand, where Vocus’ revenue was up 8.3 per cent to $188.5 million.

Vocus reiterated its full-year guidance of underlying earnings in the range of $359 million to $379 million.

Vocus has agreed with its lenders not to pay dividends until it has made more progress in paying down debt.

VOCUS FOCUSES ON TURNAROUND

* Revenue for the six months to December 31 down 6.9pct to $969m compared with the same period in 2018

* Underlying net profit after tax down 0.4pct to $54.4m

* No dividend.

