Vodafone and TPG merger given green light

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Federal Court has cleared telecommunications companies Vodafone Australia and TPG to merge. Image by AAP Image/Luis Enrique Ascui)

company information

Vodafone and TPG merger given green light

By Caroline Schelle

February 13, 2020

2020-02-13 11:48:47

A $15 billion merger between Vodafone Australia and TPG has the green light, but the consumer watchdog says it will cause mobile data prices to rise. 

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission opposed the merger between the telecommunications companies in May last year on the grounds it would discourage competition in the market.

But Federal Court Justice John Middleton said the multi-billion dollar deal would not have that effect.

“To now leave Vodafone and TPG in its current state would not promote competition in the retail mobile market,” he said in his judgment on Thursday.

“A merger would not now, and would not likely in the relevant future, substantially lessen competition in the supply of retail mobile services in Australia.”

Instead he said the “rational and business-like solution” was for the companies to merge and be a “stronger competitive force” against giants Telstra and Optus.

“It is not for the ACCC or this court to engineer a competitive outcome,” the judge said.

Vodafone has welcomed the news and said the merger would help with the roll out of its “ambitious” 5G network.

“This will give us the scale to compete head-to-head across the whole telecoms market which will drive more competition, investment and innovation, delivering more choice and value for Australian consumers and businesses,” chief executive Inaki Berroeta said. 

But the consumer watchdog hit out at the decision, claiming mobile data prices will rise.

“Australian consumers have lost a once-in-a-generation opportunity for stronger competition and cheaper mobile telecommunications services with this merger now allowed to proceed,” chairman Rod Sims said after the decision. 

He added the ACCC would continue to oppose mergers that it believed would lessen competition and it was successful in more than 80 per cent of cases.

“The future without a merger is uncertain. But we know that competition is lost when main incumbents acquire innovative new competitors,” Mr Sims said.

Latest news

company information

Vodafone and TPG merger given green light

A merger between TPG and Vodafone Australia has been given the green light after a Federal Court decision.

politics

Labor leader shrugs off pro-coal breakaway

A pro-coal group of Labor members and senators has blindsided the party's leadership, who only discovered their existence through the media.

flood

Woman missing amid Qld floods warnings

A woman is missing in Gold Coast hinterland, a boy was swept up in waters and a nursing home has been evacuated as the state feels the impact of heavy rain.

politics

Auditor to face Senate sports rorts probe

The auditor-general is set to face a Senate inquiry looking at the coalition's $100 million sports grants program, which he found to be pork-barrelling.

politics

Morrison digs in behind Nationals leader

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Michael McCormack has the full support of his Nationals colleagues, despite a group of rebels trying to bring him down.

news

politics

Labor leader shrugs off pro-coal breakaway

A pro-coal group of Labor members and senators has blindsided the party's leadership, who only discovered their existence through the media.

sport

golf

Korean star Lee6 sets pace at Aussie Open

South Korea's Jeongeun Lee6 is the early leader in the opening round of the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

world

health

Virus deaths in China's Hubei rises by 242

China's Hubei province has reported a record rise of 242 new coronavirus deaths on February 12, as the number of new cases rises to 14,840.