Vodafone and TPG merger given green light

A $15 billion merger between Vodafone Australia and TPG has the green light, but the consumer watchdog says it will cause mobile data prices to rise.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission opposed the merger between the telecommunications companies in May last year on the grounds it would discourage competition in the market.

But Federal Court Justice John Middleton said the multi-billion dollar deal would not have that effect.

“To now leave Vodafone and TPG in its current state would not promote competition in the retail mobile market,” he said in his judgment on Thursday.

“A merger would not now, and would not likely in the relevant future, substantially lessen competition in the supply of retail mobile services in Australia.”

Instead he said the “rational and business-like solution” was for the companies to merge and be a “stronger competitive force” against giants Telstra and Optus.

“It is not for the ACCC or this court to engineer a competitive outcome,” the judge said.

Vodafone has welcomed the news and said the merger would help with the roll out of its “ambitious” 5G network.

“This will give us the scale to compete head-to-head across the whole telecoms market which will drive more competition, investment and innovation, delivering more choice and value for Australian consumers and businesses,” chief executive Inaki Berroeta said.

But the consumer watchdog hit out at the decision, claiming mobile data prices will rise.

“Australian consumers have lost a once-in-a-generation opportunity for stronger competition and cheaper mobile telecommunications services with this merger now allowed to proceed,” chairman Rod Sims said after the decision.

He added the ACCC would continue to oppose mergers that it believed would lessen competition and it was successful in more than 80 per cent of cases.

“The future without a merger is uncertain. But we know that competition is lost when main incumbents acquire innovative new competitors,” Mr Sims said.