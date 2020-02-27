Vodafone switching on 5G mobile services

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Vodafone Hutchison Australia has reported a $154.8 million loss and fewer mobile customers. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

Technology

Vodafone switching on 5G mobile services

By Steven Deare

February 27, 2020

2020-02-27 17:58:40

Vodafone Hutchison Australia plans to switch on its first 5G mobile sites within weeks as it strives to compete with Telstra and Optus.

Customers with 5G phones will have faster download speeds – a benefit currently enjoyed by those using the fledgling Telstra and Optus networks.

The initial 5G network rollout, which will continue throughout the year, will be underpinned by the planned merger between the company and internet service provider TPG to create Australia’s third major telecom services provider.

The news came as Hutchison Telecommunications Australia – which owns a 50 per cent stake in Vodafone Hutchison Australia, reported a $154.8 million full year loss for 2019.

The loss is in stark contrast to a $4.5 million profit it posted a year ago.

Revenue for 2019 fell sharply to $5.7 million, down from $10.6 million the year prior. This wan mainly on the back of lower interest income for Hutchison.

Vodafone Hutchison also reported fewer mobile customers, with its prepaid base the hardest hit. It had 2 million customers for 2019, down eight per cent from 2.2 million in 2018.

Chief Executive Inaki Berroeta said prepaid market had been extremely competitive and wondered if low prices could continue.

“How sustainable these propositions are moving to 5G, that is a question,” he said.

In postpaid, it had 3.4 million customers – down from 3.5 million people the year prior.

Customers spending also declined, with average user payments at $33.35 per month, compared to $35.05 in 2018.

While Mr Berroeta was keen to spruik 5G services, he also said Vodafone would continue improving capacity for 4G customers.

The merger with TPG would help speed improvements to 4G capacity, he said.

Mr Berroeta does not expect a significant pickup in 5G services usage until the end of next year.

The carrier’s future lies with TPG, with the two businesses this month winning their merger case in the Federal Court to merge.

The combined company could be able to better provide voice and data services and take on Telstra and Optus.

“We now have many customers of broadband products that we will be looking to become mobile customers, and vice versa,” Mr Berroeta said.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission had argued the merger should not proceed as TPG was likely to provide mobile services anyway and provide a fourth competitor.

The Commission is considering whether it will appeal.

Shares in Hutchison Telecommunications Australia closed 6.5 per cent lower at 14.5 cents.

Latest sport

cricket

Aussies thrash Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Australia has hammered Bangladesh by 86 runs in their T20 World Cup clash in Canberra, to enhance their semi-final hopes alive.

cricket

Aussies backing in Marsh, Wade for T20s

Australia's middle order looms as the only real area of concern after the tourists posted a big win in Cape Town to take out the T20 series.

Australian rules football

Farmer researchers warn AFL on head knocks

Graham "Polly" Farmer has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after tests on tissue from the AFL great's brain.

Australian rules football

Coaches vow to deliver AFL Origin showcase

Defensive mindsets will be thrown out the window when the AFL's biggest stars clash in Friday night's bushfire relief match at Marvel Stadium.

Summer Olympics

Coronavirus a concern for Olympics: Thorpe

Australia's Olympic great Ian Thorpe says he'd definitely be worried about the potential impact of coronavirus on athletes at the Tokyo Games.

news

politics

Risk of virus pandemic upon us: Morrison

The Morrison government has enacted an emergency response plan and is acting on the basis the coronavirus crisis has become a global pandemic.

sport

cricket

Aussies thrash Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Australia has hammered Bangladesh by 86 runs in their T20 World Cup clash in Canberra, to enhance their semi-final hopes alive.

world

media

Lawyers apply for Assange to leave dock

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's lawyers will apply for him to sit in open court with them, after he complained he was not part of his extradition hearing.